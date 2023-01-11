 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns after one week

Michael Eliason

Michael Eliason started as the CEO of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 2 and resigned Monday. 

 Michael Eliason, Contributed

The new CEO for the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce has resigned from the role one week after taking over.

Michael Eliason was announced as the incoming CEO in late December and started in the role on Jan. 2. He was training to take over for the chamber's current leader Bill Marcum, who announced he planned to retire in February.

Chamber Board President Marlene Johanson said Eliason's resignation was effective as of the end of business Monday. Johanson said the board's hiring committee planned to repost the job for new applicants in the next few days.

Eliason could not be reached for comment about the decision Wednesday morning.

Eliason was the CEO of the Kitsap Association of Realtors for more than a decade and was heavily involved in Poulsbo and Kitsap County before he took the job with the chamber.

