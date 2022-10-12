Kelso city leaders have found a possible spot for new kayak launch on Coweeman River

Kayakers could soon see their dreams to add a launch point on the Coweeman River realized after city of Kelso leaders said they found a potential area where nonmotorized vessels can cruise the river.

City of Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski told Port of Longview commissioners Wednesday the city is interested in purchasing property on the south bank of the river near the Interstate 5 bridges for this potential launch, which would apply not just to kayaks but any nonmotorized vessel.

The city is asking for a one-time financial commitment from the port so they can build the launch.

“Completion of a kayak launch in the local area will, I think, have a significant impact certainly for local kayakers,” Karnofski said.

Groups have been asking for this launch on the river for several years, with some who took it into their own hands by creating a makeshift spot on a river dike near Allen Street behind the Dairy Queen in Kelso.

A federally protected river dike is used to protect the city from flooding, so the threat of erosion from people walking through the dike created a liability issue for the county.

“People were entering through the dike, through the steep hills, which are not only illegal but unsafe,” City Manager Andrew Hamilton said.

This new spot will require approval from the port and about $46,000 to start, Hamilton said. It will also take time to improve the spot and the total project costs will likely come out to $65,000.

The timeline is also reliant on the city securing the right permits, so the city is aiming to develop and open the launch in the spring of 2023.

Hamilton said the area the city hopes to secure has an unsanctioned parking and graveled area where people can leave their vehicles while they are out on the water.

“We can also guarantee that we have the funds in the long term to upkeep and keep that facility habitable,” Hamilton said.

Commissioners voiced their support of the idea, especially with how the city is not asking for further financial help beyond the initial $46,000. No decision was made at Wednesday’s port meeting.

“I liked the fact that you’re looking for a one-time-only commitment here in terms of dollars, and it’s not an ongoing maintenance issue,” Board President Allan Erickson said.