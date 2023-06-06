Federal funds will kickstart cleanup projects on at least two properties in Kelso after the city received $500,000 to spot and address contamination in an effort to revive the areas.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced last week it would funnel $7.5 million into seven Washington state projects, with grant money ranging from $500,000 to $1 million.

In Kelso, the money will focus on two privately owned sites near the Cowlitz River: an older downtown building and empty property that once held a scrap metal yard.

The grants aim to help communities, especially those in underserved areas, clean up contaminated sites as a catalyst for revitalization, according to an EPA press release.

The sites

One priority site is the nearly century-old 7,000-square-foot Kelso American Legion building at 301 Allen St., which is still used but has faced issues with a “crumbling building,” states a 2019 report from The Daily News.

Dan Halverson, member of the the Kelso American Legion Guy Rathbun Post 25, said they assessed the property back in 2018 and found traces of lead paint. The Legion worked with the city to figure out the best way to fix some of these issues and agreed to piggyback off the city’s application for the EPA grant.

Halverson said addressing the lead paint is the first step to fixing the façade of the tan and brown building, owned by the group since 1946.

The building historically held a photo development studio and a carpentry shop, according to a press release by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.

The other site is nearly 3-acres of land once home to a scrap metal and salvage yard located at 1610 South River Rd. in South Kelso.

The undeveloped land is now owned by the Longview-based nonprofit Love Overwhelming, which proposed in 2018 to build affordable housing on the site. Love Overwhelming could not be reached before deadline to discuss current plans for the area.

The grant initially covered three properties, but Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton said the owners of the third site declined to participate in the assessment.

Funding

The $500,000 will pay for environmental site assessments, which could help clean the properties of any toxic waste or unsafe conditions.

Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski said the city expects the grant to fund the entire assessment part as an effort to redevelop the areas for economic growth. Beyond that, they will have to apply for a separate grant to pay for the actual cleanup.

The city applied for the grant essentially on behalf of the owners to begin the process of repurposing and cleaning up the sites, but future plans are not set yet.

“It’s hard for us to talk on it now, because until it’s assessed and blessed by the EPA, nothing can be done,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said this grant, like all government grants, will move slowly.

They will get the funds in October, hire a third-party “expert,” develop a work plan, and do the assessments through December. It will be up to the property owners how to move forward after the seeing the findings, Hamilton noted.

The grants are part of the EPA’s Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant — MARC for short — programs. Other sites to get funding include a former gas station on Port Orchard’s waterfront, a former log yard on the Colville reservation and a vacant hospital in Colfax.

“These funds will give communities across the State of Washington a head start as they plan to clean up and repurpose former industrial sites,” Cantwell said in the news release Wednesday. “Many brownfield sites are near the center of cities and towns and cleaning them can help communities revitalize their business districts. And thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state is receiving more than triple the funding from last year.”

Last year, the MARC program gave about $1.5 million in grants for three similar projects in the state, none of which went to Cowlitz County communities. Cantwell said in the news release the increased amount this year came from the reinstatement of Superfund chemical excise taxes.

The excise taxes are imposed on the sale or use of certain chemicals and imported substances, according to the IRS. The taxes were reinstated in July 2022 after they previously expired in 1995.