Kalama marina rates to increase Sept. 1

Rates at the Kalama marina will increase effective Sept. 1, Port of Kalama commissioners decided unanimously Wednesday evening. Uncovered increase 5%; covered 9% in Kalama

Economic Development Manager Eric Yakovich said Kalama’s rates are lower than surrounding marinas. The port has a 222-slip marina for permanent moorage and more than 700 feet of public guest dock space.

“Right now we’re 4% below Camas-Washougal's uncovered slip and 32% below their covered slip rate,” he told the commission, and the port just renovated the marina.

Rates went up in line with this year’s 5.1% cost of living increase for uncovered slips and slightly higher for covered slips.

Effective Sept. 1, the covered slip lease rate will see a 9% increase and uncovered slips a 5% increase.

That makes the covered increase a “little bit higher than cost of living increase, but nowhere near everybody else,” Yakovich said.

Current rates for covered moorage range from $137 to $282 a month, depending on the size of the berth. Uncovered slips range from $117 to $172 a month, depending on the size of the berth.