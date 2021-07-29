Kalama marina rates to increase Sept. 1

Rates at the Kalama marina will increase effective Sept. 1, Port of Kalama commissioners decided unanimously Wednesday evening. Uncovered increase 5%; covered 9% in Kalama
Economic Development Manager Eric Yakovich said Kalama’s rates are lower than surrounding marinas. The port has a 222-slip marina for permanent moorage and more than 700 feet of public guest dock space.
“Right now we’re 4% below Camas-Washougal's uncovered slip and 32% below their covered slip rate,” he told the commission, and the port just renovated the marina.
Rates went up in line with this year’s 5.1% cost of living increase for uncovered slips and slightly higher for covered slips.
Effective Sept. 1, the covered slip lease rate will see a 9% increase and uncovered slips a 5% increase.
That makes the covered increase a “little bit higher than cost of living increase, but nowhere near everybody else,” Yakovich said.
Current rates for covered moorage range from $137 to $282 a month, depending on the size of the berth. Uncovered slips range from $117 to $172 a month, depending on the size of the berth.
The commission also approved a lease with the Kalama Sourdough Bakery to build a new space at the Spencer Creek Business Park. The port will get a $10,000 rent security for the future property.
Yakovich said the company was looking for about 8,000 square feet with a cap of about 65 cents per square foot per month. The lease would make the Kalama Sourdough Bakery the first light industrial tenant at the business park, though at least one other potential tenant has sent a letter of intent to occupy the space, he said.
“It’s a local business that started here in the owner’s house and got too big and moved to Castle Rock most recently,” Yakovich said. “They’ve outgrown that space and they really want to have a proud spot in Kalama.”
A year is the tentative move-in timeline for the project, Yakovich said.