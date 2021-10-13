Kalama cruise ship dock gets more capital investment

KALAMA — American Cruise Lines will provide more money for the Port of Kalama’s small cruise ship dock, the commission heard Wednesday.

Port Economic Development Manager Eric Yakovich said American Cruise Lines reached out to the port to offer to contribute another $450,000 to the construction of the dock. With the original investment of $550,000, the company will have a $1 million investment in the project.

“It’s a really fantastic gesture,” Yakovich said. “It feels like a good partnership.”

The port will construct the $3.5 million dock on the riverfront near Marine Park and American Cruise Lines will get preferred usage for the cruise line’s small vessels and sternwheelers.

American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that now docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. Most of the passengers immediately board buses for a tour of Mount St. Helens and spend little or no time in the town or at the port, according to an economic analysis on the project.