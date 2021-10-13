 Skip to main content
Kalama cruise ship dock gets more capital investment
editor's pick top story

Kalama cruise ship dock gets more capital investment

KALAMA — American Cruise Lines will provide more money for the Port of Kalama’s small cruise ship dock, the commission heard Wednesday.

Port Economic Development Manager Eric Yakovich said American Cruise Lines reached out to the port to offer to contribute another $450,000 to the construction of the dock. With the original investment of $550,000, the company will have a $1 million investment in the project.

“It’s a really fantastic gesture,” Yakovich said. “It feels like a good partnership.”

Kalama City Council approves shorelines program draft; right-of-way swap with Port of Kalama

The port will construct the $3.5 million dock on the riverfront near Marine Park and American Cruise Lines will get preferred usage for the cruise line’s small vessels and sternwheelers.

American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that now docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. Most of the passengers immediately board buses for a tour of Mount St. Helens and spend little or no time in the town or at the port, according to an economic analysis on the project.

Port of Kalama signs agreement with American Cruise Lines to build dock

The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop a dock as an alternative to the beach access. Construction began this fall and is expected to be complete in the spring.

In other business, the port applied for a $4.3 million broadband grant to lay dark fiber and connect more homes to high-speed internet. Port Executive Director Mark Wilson said if the port gets the grant, it will be matched by private-sector money from Wave Communications.

