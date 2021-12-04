 Skip to main content
Jo’s Country Market asking for community help to rebuild after fire

Jo's Country Market fire 01

The remains of Jo’s Country Market in Clatskanie are cleared away after an Oct. 5 fire leveled the building. 

 Jo's Country Market, Contributed

After an Oct. 5 fire destroyed the Jo’s Country Market building in Clatskanie, the owner is asking for community support to help her rebuild.

Yvonne Krause said an electrical short led to the fire that razed the decades-old building she worked in for 33 years.

“The building was there long before me,” she said.

Jo's Country Market fire 02

An Oct. 5 electrical fire destroyed the Jo’s Country Market building in Clatskanie. 

When a small cooling fan on a drinks cooler failed, it shorted out the power cord and sparked the fire, which was called in around 9 a.m. There were no injuries, but the building was a total loss. The Clatskanie Fire Department responded.

“It was something very simple, that we all have in our homes,” she said of the power cord. “You don’t even think about it, but I look at all my power cords now.”

Krause worked for the original owner and eventually took over management of the business, going on to become the largest fresh produce stall at many local farmers markets. The physical building in Clatskanie gave customers a place to get produce outside of market days.

Despite how many memories the structure had for Krause and the community, on paper and to the insurance company “it wasn’t worth anything,” she said.

There are two donation accounts set up for community members who want to help Krause rebuild. One is at Fibre Federal Credit Union and one is at Wauna Federal Credit Union under YvonneKrause/JosCountryMarket.

Stand regular and Kelso resident Leigh Mckeirnan helped organize the effort for community support and said Krause provides an important link in the local food network, especially with global supply chain backups.

“There’s not a nicer person on this planet,” Mckeirnan said of Krause.

Jo's Country Market fire 03

An Oct. 5 electrical fire destroyed the Jo’s Country Market building in Clatskanie. 

Krause is hoping to raise about $50,000, as that’s the quoted cost of materials to rebuild, not including labor. Having a building by the spring is her goal, but said that “will rely heavily on getting a contractor and I’m afraid” it will be a challenge.

It’s a tight market for contractors and builders, along with supply chain problems. Krause said she tried to get multiple quotes, but was only able to get one. Some cleanup work at the site off Highway 30 has already started.

There shouldn’t be an effect on her produce, and the physical farm stand doesn’t typically open until April or May, Krause said, which is why she’d like to have the replacement building up by then.

“But we’ll do what we have to do get going,” she said.

