RIDGEFIELD — When it comes to home decor, it’s the little touches and details that can truly reinvent a space. Whether it’s a new set of curtains, a fresh pop of color on the walls, or a simple DIY project to add a bit of handmade love to an old room.

Rhonda Hallstrom believes with a touch of inspiration and a helping hand, everyone can have the perfectly decorated space of their dreams.

Hallstrom is the owner and creator of Hallstrom Home, an interior decor design brand and home goods store located at 4320 S. Settler Drive in Ridgefield.

While Hallstrom Home has only been a physical store for about a year, the brand itself goes back more than a decade.

For 13 years, Hallstrom worked as an online influencer and blogger, originally starting Hallstrom Home as an exclusively online decor and home goods brand. The operation was successful, with Hallstrom’s custom products and collections being featured in publications like Vogue, Town and Country, House Beautiful, Real Simple and Southern Living magazines.

With her star rising, Hallstrom was even able to meet with Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper fame.

With the online business thriving, Hallstrom didn’t see herself making the shift to a traditional brick and mortar store. However, when everything shut down back in 2020, Hallstrom found herself thinking back to her roots, rediscovering how she came to love interior design in the first place.

“My mother loved to host company,” Hallstrom said. “We had people over nearly every weekend when I was a kid. In our free time between visits, we would take on various painting, sewing, and interior design projects to reinvent and redecorate our home every season.”

Hallstrom Home Location: 4320 S. Settler Dr., Ridgefield. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: 360-921-0442 or www.hallstromhome.com

Looking to recapture the magic of those gatherings, and expand her brand to local communities, Hallstrom opened the first physical storefront of Hallstrom Home in 2022.

“I love the sense of community my business brings me now,” Hallstrom said. “Having been an exclusively online operation for so long, and especially coming out of COVID lockdowns, building a place where people can come together to share their passions and design ideas with each other has been so rewarding.”

While the store specializes in locally sourced products and trendy decor items, Hallstrom hopes to focus more on Hallstrom Home’s interior design services in the future and possibly even expand to additional locations in Clark County and the Pacific Northwest.

It all depends on what her customers want. Hallstrom focuses on meeting clients where they’re at to help them create the perfectly decorated space for their tastes.

“I remember, when I was little, I would look through all of those stunning home magazines,” Hallstrom said. “Realizing that you can make life beautiful through your home decor and DIY projects was a huge inspiration for pursuing the career I have now. It’s something I’m proud to help my customers realize for themselves every day.”