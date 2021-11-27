Holiday sales ramp up with Small Business Saturday events

Black Friday might be the bigger name on the post-Thanksgiving sales calendar, but many local stores make a bigger push for Small Business Saturday.

Several dozen businesses partnered with the Longview Downtowners organization to be an official part of the Saturday sales drive along Commerce Avenue. For both the established downtown storefronts and the craft vendors who set up stands Saturday, this weekend is counted on as one of the peak sales times of the year.

The central hub of The Merk was filled with 14 temporary vendors. Some shops were tailored to the holiday season, like the as-yet unnamed Christmas stockings that local seamstress Sarah Voth was selling. Other stands offered small gifts and stocking stuffers: origami kits, tie-dye clothes, festive stickers.

Samantha Perry was shopping Saturday morning with her daughter Mackenzie, who was back from Washington State University for the holidays. Samantha said the two decided not to take part in Black Friday in favor of looking through the smaller items for sale at Niche Home and other downtown stores.

“It’s nice to support local businesses, people who are part of the community,” Perry said.

Over in Kelso, the halls of the Three Rivers Mall were also filled with pop-up booths. It was the second day of the mall’s Black Friday event and dozens of vendors had travelled in to take part in the event.

Rick Rouse had the stand for his woodworking shop Wood n Wings set up just outside of J.C. Penney. Rouse, who lives in Chehalis, said this was his first year coming to Kelso for the Black Friday weekend. Sales on Friday had been a little slow, but Rouse was optimistic that the collection of vendors would draw in more people over the weekend.

“If it was just one stand up in the mall, you probably won’t see a lot of people, but the sign by the highway and a lot of vendors means you start getting a crowd,” Rouse said.

The sales push in Longview lasted until late Saturday night, when Hearth Coffee hosted the Longview Night Market for a set of local vendors.

Longview Downtowners will play a role in sponsoring the next two events on the city’s holiday calendar, the Festival of Trees public viewing on December 2 and the Holiday Parade on December 4.

