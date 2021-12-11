Heat wave prompts some land managers to plant more trees after seedling die-off

This summer’s heat wave took a toll on conifers, but scientists and the local forestry industry still are working to learn what the long-term effects will be for the trees.

In a mini-symposium held in mid-November by Oregon State University, scientists discussed preliminary results of the heat dome in late June and early July when temperatures topped 100 degrees in much of the region. They found conifers on south- and west-facing slopes tended to suffer the most severe scorching, but there discovered variations in what parts of the trees’ branches and needles burned. Younger trees were hit the hardest, which is causing some local forestry industries to step up planting.

At the conference, Kat Olson with GreenWood Resources said the effect on Lewis and Clark timberland has changed the company's planting plans. GreenWood Resources manages about 230,000 acres in the United States and has about 185,000 acres of mixed conifer forests in the Washington and Oregon areas. Olson said most of what the company plants is Hemlock, but Washington properties tend to have more Douglas firs, too.

“The immediate aftermath was pretty dramatic,” she said, raising worries if there was “enough photosynthetic potential to keep these trees alive” with the amount of needles that were scorched and dropped.

GreenWood Resources staff surveyed about 17,000 acres by foot and found a quarter of those acres showed at least 40% of the trees had moderate to severe damage. Half of those were between one and three years old, so staff now are surveying every area with young trees to get more precise information.

Most of the trees planted in 2021 “are sticks now,” Olson said, so plans in place to plant between 600,000 and 800,000 extra seedlings to make up for this summer’s mortalities.

“There’s still hope,” she said.

Weyerhaeuser pointed to OSU’s symposium, but declined to answer if the company planned to plant more trees to make up for lost seedlings or if there was a damage estimate for Weyerhaeuser land.

Trees in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest largely escaped scorching because most of the National Forest land is at higher elevations, said U.S. Forest Service Forest Silviculturist Jon Day.

“I’ve noticed few trees on the National Forest that were scorched or that had browning of the needles,” he said. “I think the biggest thing we noticed was very high flow on some of the rivers due to excessive snow/glacier melt on Mount Adams and other high elevation peaks.”

Day said he noticed many conifers with brown or scorched needles while driving up I-5 and along several of the lower elevation roads in the area. Preliminary research, like that presented at the OSU symposium, suggests there will be limited long-term effects, Day said, with the most likely issue being a short decrease in tree growth due to the loss of the needles.

“By next year most of the brown needles will have fallen off the trees and new green needles will be developing,” he said. “Barring another big heat event, the trees should recover without issue.”

Dave Shaw with the OSU Extension said there three different district types of foliage scorched from the event. Some trees saw all exposed foliage burned, some saw only the new growth burned and some saw new growth live, but older growth die.

Shaw hypothesized the final scorch pattern happened on trees with Swiss Needle Cast, a foliage fungus that affects Douglas firs and makes it harder for older growth to cool off. However, more research is needed, he said.

The heat damage might predispose trees to disease and insect attack, said Danny Depinte, a Forest Health Specialist with the U.S. Forest Service. His team helped map 229,000 acres of heat damage across Washington and Oregon from planes, but said “we know the actual extent of the heat damage is much larger.”

From what they could see, more than 50% of the trees affected had very severe damage, 30% to 50% had severe damage and 11% to 29% had moderate damage. Somewhere between 4% and 10% had light damage and the remaining 1% to 3% had very light damage.

However, he said it’s possible on the damaged trees that even the remaining green foliage also is damaged or not functioning and “we just cannot see it.”

Presenting with Depinte was the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Christine Buhl, who pointed to the need for more information and longer-term monitoring to see the true result of the heat wave, and to learn what could be done in the future.

“We’re going to have them again, so we really need to come together with all the data we’re collecting,” she said.

