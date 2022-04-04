Hearth Coffee closes, citing pandemic-related challenges

Hearth Coffee and Café closed permanently Saturday, citing challenges from COVID-19 restrictions.

The coffee shop, located at 1101 Commerce Ave. in The Roxy Theater, was a work development program run by Love Overwhelming. In a Facebook post Sunday, the nonprofit said COVID restrictions and required closures have been a challenge for the café.

“We want to thank our faithful customers, and our dedicated staff,” the post said. “Our board of directors decided it best to renew our focus. We look forward to sharing soon new programs we’ve begun.”

Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director, said the nonprofit was recently awarded a bid from the state Department of Commerce to run a community-based re-entry program to connect people getting out of jail with services.

Love Overwhelming bought Hearth in June 2018 from the founders who first opened the specialty café in 2016. Hendrickson said a new operator should be opening a coffee shop in the Hearth location in the next couple months.

Renewal City Church owns The Roxy Theater, where it holds services and events. The church recently hired an events coordinator to streamline planning for events at the theater and café, Hendrickson said.

