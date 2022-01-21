Grounds for Opportunity closes due to staff, supply shortages

Grounds for Opportunity announced Thursday it is closing temporarily because of staffing and supply shortages.

The restaurant does not have a timeline for reopening, according to its Facebook page.

"We 100% hope to be back to serving you some day, but not committing to a date for now," a Grounds for Opportunity Facebook post stated. "Thank you for showing up for us! We truly appreciate our customers and our community."

The Kelso café, catering and training kitchen also serves as Lower Columbia CAP's central kitchen for Meals on Wheels and senior community lunches.

Tammy Davies, CAP program manager, said the senior meals are the top priority and will continue to go out.

Grounds for Opportunity closed in mid-March 2020 because of the pandemic and re-opened for take-out only in May 2020. The restaurant temporarily closed June 2021 because of staffing issues and reopened for dine-in and take-out in early December.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.