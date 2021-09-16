Grocery sales, food inflation rise over pre-pandemic levels in Cowlitz County, nation

Cowlitz County’s grocery stores are seeing higher nationwide sales than before the pandemic despite rising inflation.
Grocery sales
Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, reported Sept. 10 same-store sales excluding fuel decreased 0.6% from quarter one to quarter two this year, but was up 14% compared to “two years stacked.”
CNBC reports “two-year stack,” which blends sales for this year and last, is a new metric companies are using to measure sales skewed by changing shopping patterns during the pandemic. In the beginning of the pandemic, people hoarded purchased items and later had more spending money when receiving stimulus checks.
Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millership in a press release said continuing “food-at-home trends,” where people cook versus eat at restaurants during the pandemic, is contributing to the company’s success.
Albertsons Companies, which operates Safeway, reported in July same-store sales decreased 10% from the last quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, while a “two-year stacked basis” grew 16.5%. The company reported its gross profit margin, excluding fuel, increased 10 basis points partially because pharmacy margins were up from administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market reported in August same-store sales during the second quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 decreased 10% “compared to a 16.7% increase in the same period last year.”
Grocery Outlet owner Mike Casanover said he has noticed fewer people at his Longview store spending more money, “as if they are trying to make fewer trips” during the pandemic to avoid contagion.
“There has been a significant change in terms of how customers are shopping,” he said.
He said Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is considering starting an online grocery pick-up service, which Casanover thinks would help drive business at his location that he operates similar to a franchise.
Inflation
The United States Department of Agriculture reported a 5.4% increase in all food items of the Consumer Price Index from July 2020 to July 2021. Food purchased at restaurants was 4.6% higher between the same time period while food at grocery stores was 2.6% higher.
The USDA reports food costs at grocery stores in 2022 are expected to increase between 1.5% and 2.5%, and food costs at restaurants are expected to increase between 3% and 4%.
The USDA calls the Consumer Price Index “a measure of economy-wide inflation,” when prices rise and the purchasing value of money lowers.
JoAnn Wright said she has volunteered at the Kalama Helping Hands food and clothing bank for about 30 years. Lately, she said people are complaining the high cost of food at grocery stores makes it difficult to buy basic items. Wright said the food bank has received an increase in donations and need since the pandemic started and has been giving people more items.