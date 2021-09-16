Grocery sales, food inflation rise over pre-pandemic levels in Cowlitz County, nation

Grocery Outlet owner Mike Casanover said he has noticed fewer people at his Longview store spending more money, “as if they are trying to make fewer trips” during the pandemic to avoid contagion.

“There has been a significant change in terms of how customers are shopping,” he said.

He said Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is considering starting an online grocery pick-up service, which Casanover thinks would help drive business at his location that he operates similar to a franchise.

Inflation

The United States Department of Agriculture reported a 5.4% increase in all food items of the Consumer Price Index from July 2020 to July 2021. Food purchased at restaurants was 4.6% higher between the same time period while food at grocery stores was 2.6% higher.

The USDA reports food costs at grocery stores in 2022 are expected to increase between 1.5% and 2.5%, and food costs at restaurants are expected to increase between 3% and 4%.

The USDA calls the Consumer Price Index “a measure of economy-wide inflation,” when prices rise and the purchasing value of money lowers.