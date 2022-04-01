Grizzly Shakes opens in Ascent Youth Activity Center on Commerce Avenue

Commerce Avenue customers can now stop for a frozen treat at a new milkshake shop, while helping youths learn job skills.

Grizzly Shakes, located on the ground floor of the Ascent Youth Activity Center, held a “soft opening” Friday afternoon.

Next week, the shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. After that, the regular hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

The ice cream counter is a youth employment readiness program and will provide job training for those 16 years old and older. CORE plans to begin hiring teens in the next month or so, said Leah Parsons, community relations coordinator.

CORE Health bought the building on the corner of Commerce Avenue and Broadway in 2020. The organization planned from the beginning to include the milkshake shop to help create happy memories for youth today, similar to those who grew up buying frozen treats at 1950s lunch counters downtown, said Frank Morrison, executive director.

The behavioral health organization opened the activity center in September as a free, safe location for children and teens to hang out, as well as the agency’s hub for youth behavioral health and addiction services.

The center includes offices, childcare rooms, therapy meeting rooms, an art studio, homework space, a kitchen, media center, rock climbing wall, resource room and recreation and workout rooms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.