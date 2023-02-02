Cowlitz and Clark County nonprofits and businesses can apply for a grant to help pay for a summer intern.

Workforce Southwest Washington is taking the applications as part of the Future Leaders Project, a partnership with Columbia River Economic Development Council and Washington State University Vancouver that aims to help cultivate diverse leaders, according to the organization.

The project places WSU Vancouver students from historically underrepresented communities and first-generation college students into employer-sponsored summer internships to provide growth and professional development opportunities, according to a Workforce press release.

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awarded a grant to WSU Vancouver to subsidize intern pay for a limited number of organizations without resources to host a student intern otherwise, the press release states.

How to apply Online application: bit.ly/flp2023 Deadline: 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Info: Priority will be given to nonprofit organizations and businesses owned by women, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals or Black, Indigenous and people of color. To learn about the Future Leaders Project, contact Nolan Yaws-Gonzalez with Workforce Southwest Washington at nyaws-gonzalez@workforcesw.org or 360-567-1066.