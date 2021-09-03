Gas station and truck stop break ground on 11 acres this summer along I-5, north of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Drivers along Interstate 5, just north of Castle Rock, should have a new place to fill up and rest next summer.

Crews broke ground this July on a roughly $10 million gas station, convenience store and truck stop at I-5’s exit 52, said the developer, Jim Pliska. The Space Age Fuel Castle Rock Travel Center is being built on about 11 acres off the northbound I-5 exit for Barnes Drive and Toutle Park Road, near the Toutle River, and is expected to open by July 2022.

Pliska said the facility is being built for all travelers, including truckers. The site will offer a roughly 11,000 square-foot building with a convenience store and an A&W fast-food restaurant, he said. The parking lot will offer roughly 90 truck spaces, and drivers can use about 10 showers and a lounge with seats, tables, Wi-Fi and a TV to relax between shifts.

Pliska said his company operates a similar travel center in Hermiston, Ore., off Interstate 84. He said the northern Castle Rock highway will be another busy spot for travelers.

“I think it’s a great location — partway from Portland to Seattle — with a lot of interstate traffic there,” he said.