Foster Farms, union negotiate new five-year contract Thursday

Hundreds of Foster Farms Kelso workers approved a new five-year contract Thursday with wage increases and the company’s first matching 401(k) plan.

General Manager Jason Gentemann said the previous five-year contract expired Wednesday and the new agreement was approved the next day.

The United Food & Commercial Workers 555 union represents the workers at the 13th Avenue facility. Union Communications Coordinator Miles Eshaia said the contract was ratified with a "high percentage of yes votes," and called the agreement a "huge win."

The contract included increases for base salaries, as well as bonuses for people employed for longer than a year, Gentemann said. The agreement includes bonuses for second and third shifts, as well as for perfect attendance for scheduled shifts each week. The new contract includes a new floating holiday and the company’s first 401(k) match.

Foster Farms reports it plans to add $20 million in wage increases and $15 million in facility improvements in the next five years throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Taking care of our people is a core value,” Gentemann said.

The Kelso plant has more than 100 open positions in areas such as general production and maintenance, he added.

Foster Farms reports the company is “committed to investing in our people and our operations" to offset challenges such as the ongoing increase of costs to create products during the pandemic.

The California-based poultry company is privately owned and employs more than 10,000 people across the country.

