Forums aim to restore civility in Cowlitz County political discussions

A series of five panel discussions featuring local and state leaders aims to diminish what organizers say is growing anger and polarizing views in local political discourse.
The first event kicks off next week and the series runs through late October. Each forum is slated for 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Lower Columbia College Health and Science Building lecture hall in Longview.
Former Cowlitz County Commissioner, state legislator and Longview mayor George Raiter is helping to organize the series and said he is alarmed by how angry and polarizing local politics has become, according to a news release.
“Political differences among candidates and citizens were often passionate but civil. In recent years the dialogues frequently have become vitriolic. The focus has shifted from the issue itself to which side of the political spectrum one occupies,” Raiter said in a news release. “It seems that many good, thoughtful people who previously relished engaging in political debate now often back away from engaging in public discourse for fear of personalized attacks.”
Organizers say the series will bring together people of different viewpoints to debate local problems, like homelessness, drug abuse and protecting the environment while building the economy. The forums are intended to be nonpartisan and model respectful dialogue, organizers say.
“The goal is not necessarily to come to a consensus on these local issues, but to discuss them honestly and without acrimony,” said Andre Stepankowsky, former city editor of The Daily News and one of the organizers. “Our guiding principle is reflected in an attitude expressed by former state Senator Joe Zarelli: It’s OK to argue as long as you argue toward a solution.”
The forums will be moderated by retired Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning. LCC faculty members will act as “resource persons” to provide background and context about issues and help shape questions, according to organizers.
Raiter and Warning are hopeful the series can make a positive difference.
“Particularly in an election year, when the rhetoric and passions become especially heated, we need to show that we can disagree and hold very different opinions without attacking each other, or without questioning the other’s patriotism,” Warning said in the news release.
Raiter adds in the release, “These forums have the potential to begin the process of getting back to the fundamental principles that make our democracy work. If we can’t do it locally, we can’t expect it to happen nationally.”
More information, including how to watch the forums online, is at www.civil-dialog.com.