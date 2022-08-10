Forums aim to restore civility in Cowlitz County political discussions

Schedule

Political Polarization, Aug. 18: Panelists are Republican state Sen. Ann Rivers; Deputy Cowlitz County Republican Party chair Jerry Cooper; Deputy Cowlitz Democratic Party Chair Jim Young; and former Democratic state Sen. Dean Takko. Resource person is Alex Brehm, coach of LCC’s Fighting Smelt debate team.

Jobs and the Environment, Sept. 8: Panelists are Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council; Mike Bridges, a local union leader; Commercial fishing industry representative Robert Sudar; and Cowlitz Tribal Council member Suzanne Donaldson. Resource person is LCC biology instructor Louis Lapierre.

Homelessness in Cowlitz County, Sept. 22: Panelists are former Longview Housing Authority board member Jo Brewer; Niki Favella, property manager for Catlin Properties; Ha’im Sharif, a counselor for Love Overwhelming; and Cowlitz County Historical Museum Director Joseph Govednik, who is also on the board of a Kelso business organization. Resource person is retired LCC psychology instructor Michael Strayer.

Drug abuse in our community and possible responses, Oct 6: Panelists are County Sheriff Brad Thurman; Cowlitz Drug Court Counselor Dallas Delagrange; Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox; and a fourth panelist yet to be determined. Resource person is retired LCC psychology instructor Michael Strayer.

TBA, Oct 20.