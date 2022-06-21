Former Reynolds Metals site cleanup could begin in 2023; Northwest Alloys razes buildings to plan for development

Permits to start clearing contaminated soil along Industrial Way in Longview could be secured this summer, with cleanup starting in 2023, officials say.

Current work at the former Reynolds Metals Company site in the 4000 block of Industrial Way is not the cleanup efforts, but the demolition of buildings by the current company to make way for future projects, as well as nearby routine power pole replacements by the local utilities district.

Cleanup

Washington State Department of Ecology spokesman Dave Bennett said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could OK cleanup permits in the next few months to cleanup contaminated soil at Northwest Alloys, the former Reynolds Metals site. He said work could begin next spring and crews would need two dry seasons to complete the cleanup.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has to approve the permits because work will be done near the Columbia River diking system and in and around wetlands, he added.

In 2019, the Washington State Department of Ecology announced a $28 million cleanup at the former Reynolds Metal plant, including excavating and capping contaminated soil onsite and disposing of soil contaminated with petroleum offsite. Efforts were slated to start in 2019, but the pandemic slowed the process, Bennett said.

An aluminum smelter and cable mill ran on the property for almost 60 years, leaving contaminants like fluoride and cyanide in the soil, the state says. The smelter closed in 2001. Alcoa purchased the land from Reynolds Metals that year.

Northwest Alloys

Kristin Gaines, Western U.S. director of transformation for Alcoa, said she is hopeful cleanup will start in 2023, but the wait does not prevent the site from being developed or leased today. The last tenant of the site was the proposed coal exporter Millennium Bulk Terminals.

Alcoa, the parent company of Northwest Alloys, is reviewing options for leasing or development agreements today but did not want to slow down the cleanup process, Gaines said.

Today, crews are razing buildings to prepare the property for development. Gaines said more structures are slated for demolition on the Northwest Alloys site than will remain on the 510 acres. Gaines said Northwest Alloys is keeping its “critical infrastructure” around areas like its road and dock, as well as rail loading and unloading areas and storage silos.

Northwest Alloys does not produce aluminum in Longview. Gaines said the company earns profits by warehousing materials and transloading for nearby businesses.

Power lines

A power line built in 1975 — which serves NORPAC, Weyerhaeuser, Nippon Dynawave Packaging and Westlake — is also being replaced along Industrial Way, near the former Reynolds Metals site.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District spokeswoman Alice Dietz said crews are currently replacing a line from the Bonneville Power Administration’s Longview substation to Nippon Dynawave Packaging’s substation. The second phase will replace the line between Nippon Dynawave Packaging’s substation to the the substation on Weyerhaeuser’s property. The entire project includes work on 57 poles, some of which have deteriorated, Dietz said.

She said typically wooden poles are replaced every 50-60 years, and the replacement line has a life expectancy of more than 70 years.

