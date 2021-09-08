Federal unemployment benefits expire, strongly affecting filers with high school diploma or less

The more than 2,000 Cowlitz County residents who filed for continued federal unemployment benefits as of Aug. 28 likely will not receive checks next month as federal pandemic relief for the unemployed has ended. Many filers do not have college degrees and often hold lower-paying jobs.

The federal government ended its 17-month expansion of unemployment over the Labor Day weekend, leaving thousands of people in Cowlitz County — including at least 38% of filers without college degrees — no longer qualified to receive benefits. Exact numbers in the decrease in filers will be available next month, the state said.

The federal government expanded unemployment requirements in March 2020 as businesses closed to protect the public from COVID-19. People with high school degrees or less have been the hardest hit.

Job availability by degree

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports people with a high school diploma or less faced more job cuts during the pandemic than those with college degrees. Before the pandemic, the unemployment gap between people with high school degrees or less and a bachelor’s degree or more was about 2%, but from February to May 2020, the gap rose 12 percentage points, the federal government reports.