Federal funds for Cowlitz River sediment monitoring on track for second year

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been monitoring how much sediment still is sluicing off Mount St. Helens after the 1980 eruption and into local waterways, as it presents a flooding danger to downstream communities.

In 2019, Cowlitz County, the city of Castle Rock, and the Longview, Kelso and Lexington diking districts paid the Corps $110,000 to survey the river after federal funding did not come through. That survey was the first since 2015. The federal government allocated $870,000 in 2020 to the Corps to allow for a river survey and predesign work for raising the dam in Lexington, which was built in the years just after the eruption to slow the flow of volcanic silt into the river. The dam, however, is starting to fill up with sediment and needs to be raised to remain effective.