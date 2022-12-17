EXPLAINER: A review of downtown Longview parking

Visitors who recently came through downtown Longview for holiday shopping likely ran into new street parking rules the city approved earlier this year.

In September the city shortened many of the free parking spaces in the downtown corridor from three hours to two hours and dropped its warning ticket system. Here's a quick rundown of what that change means.

Why was this change made?

Longview's downtown parking fund was on the verge of turning insolvent this year. The fund, which uses parking permits and tickets from downtown to pay for parking maintenance, had a starting balance of $240,000 in 2010. By the time the new rules went into effect in September, the balance had dropped below $4,000.

More money is needed. A city report shows repairing downtown parking lots is estimated to cost $1.4 million.

The city and the city's Downtown Advisory Committee also received business complaints that the long times and the warning system for violations meant fewer available parking spots for customers.

Who decided on the new rules?

The Downtown Advisory Committee is the city board dedicated to recommending improvements and changes to downtown Longview. The committee gave the Longview City Council multiple options to change downtown parking and address the parking fund decline. The City Council voted in July to make the time limit change, but did not approve other committee suggestions like metered parking or selling lots.

Are the new rules working?

The parking fund balance increased in both September and October because of the changes. The city issued 347 parking tickets in downtown September after the new time limit was enacted. Those numbers went down each of the last two months but the city still issued more than 160 tickets in November.

Permit sales have also increased. As of the end of November, the city has sold 25 more parking permits than they had in 2021.

The city has also fielded complaints from downtown businesses about the change. The most common concern comes from hair salons and restaurants, whose customers may be around longer than two hours at a time. Other businesses have said the changes make it more difficult for them and their employees to find nearby parking spaces.

Can I still buy a parking lot permit?

Permits are sold by Longview's Community and Economic Development Department and renewed at the beginning of each quarter. The majority of the available permits are for the lot at 15th Avenue and Broadway Street and cost $120 per quarter.

What if I need to park somewhere for longer than two hours?

Longview sells one-time parking extender permits that let drivers stay in their spot for an additional two hours. The permits are likely more useful for businesses and employees than customers, as they are sold as a book of 10 permits for $20.

For anyone that doesn't mind walking a few blocks, there are street spaces on 12th Avenue and further east that have longer parking times.

Are other changes going to happen in 2023?

When the city passed the changes in July, the ordinance was considered "a first sound step" to solving parking issues, according to a city report. The next phase is expected to begin around March.

A few changes are already being discussed. One piece of Longview's budget that was approved for 2023-2024 is a $100,000 investment in new parking enforcement software.

The last new idea that was discussed by the Downtown Advisory Committee is expanding permits into the parking lots along 12th Avenue, in part to ensure that drivers with permits can easily find spaces to park. Buying a permit for a lot doesn't assign people a spot; the lot could fill and leave permit holders without space.