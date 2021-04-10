The pandemic has sparked a rush of businesses interested in relocating to Cowlitz County, according to Cowlitz Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague.

He said roughly 100 companies, ranging from five to about 500 employees, have contacted the nonprofit economic development group seeking information about relocating from densely populated cities like Portland.

Sprague said the organization is “really trying to push into the green economy,” including capitalizing on demand for timber products to replace coal and nuclear power in Asia.

No specific new large businesses have recently announced plans to locate in Cowlitz County, but local officials continue to focus on industrial recruitment and small business development.

Distribution center

This fall, a 1.2 million square-foot Lowe’s Distribution Center is expected to open in Winlock, about 20 minutes north of Castle Rock, according to Lowe’s Companies Corporate Communications Manager Steve Salazar.

The center, which can be seen under construction off of I-5 today, is one of seven the company is building across the country to speed delivery of large merchandise like appliances, riding mowers and grills to stores in Western states.

Lowe’s is investing $1.7 billion through 2023 to create roughly 5,000 jobs throughout the country, Salazar said.

Going big

While the Lowe’s project will be a positive for Lewis County and the region’s economy, Sprague said his group is focused on bigger projects that have the potential to create many more jobs.

Projects like the stalled Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant at the Port of Kalama would have a larger impact on the area, he said.

The project’s building cost of roughly $2.2 billion would bring taxes equal to 10% of the county’s assessed property value and would be “a game changer for a community,” said Sprague.

According to the company, the plant would bring about 200 permanent jobs with an average wage of $72,338, plus $30,000 in annual benefits.

In January, the methanol plant was denied a shoreline permit by the Washington State Department of Ecology, though the company has appealed the ruling.

Sprague said the state’s heavy environmental regulations, specifically those implemented in the last five years, have been the largest business deterrent to the county.

He said such private investments support shared public agencies through taxes.

“Anytime we bring new money, a new traded sector into the community, everybody benefits whether they realize it or not,” he said. “They’re going to benefit by the schools having more money, the fire departments having more money.”

Attractive permitting

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said compared with neighboring cities such as Ridgefield and La Center in Clark County, Longview permit fees are roughly 60% of the costs elsewhere. He said the city’s permitting process is “simple and predictable … to attract people.”

Hash said a fertilizer manufacturer, pellet fuel manufacturer and two other companies recently have looked at moving to the Longview Mint Farm Industrial Park, but there are no recent confirmations.

Developers have also been eyeing downtown parking lots to build projects that include commercial space on the ground floor and residential space on upper floors, he said.

The parking lots are located at Hemlock Street and 12th Avenue, Maple Street and 12th Avenue and Maple Street and 14th Avenue. Hash could not say which developers were interested, since deals have not closed.

Former Longview Community Development Director John Brickey, who retired last January after roughly 30 years with the city, said similar developments have not occurred in downtown Longview in more than 50 years.

The recent interest led the city of Longview to start a study in February to quantify how much it would cost to form different sizes of mixed-use developments downtown, as well as the potential jobs and tax revenue such projects could produce.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said these developments could have long-term gains.

“When we create jobs those people who have now gained employment will go out and spend and create more employment,” Sacha said at the Feb. 11 council meeting.

$1B in investments

Sprague said in his last two decades in his role, the Economic Development Council recruited businesses employing 3,000 people and more than $1 billion in capital investments in Cowlitz County.

Sprague said the county’s proximity to I-5, Portland’s international airport, two rail lines and a deepwater port “that can reach the entire globe,” create “the building blocks of any manufacturing facility.”

He said permitting is easier in Cowlitz County than neighboring areas because the county and cities don’t plan under the state’s Growth Management Act, which he said “adds a layer of permitting that we don’t have to adhere to.”

He said upcoming business expansions include the Port of Woodland looking to establish a deepwater port and a large parcel off I-5 near Castle Rock that can house multifamily housing, as well as commercial and light industrial businesses.

Following the Great Recession in 2010, Sprague said the organization shifted its efforts to also focus on small business growth, including forming the Longview Downtowners, a nonprofit intended to help revitalize downtown.

According to two years of economic vitality surveys conducted by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments, 131 respondents did not prioritize economic development in the area’s historically popular industries such as manufacturing or timber and forestry.

Instead, respondents favored focusing on recreation and tourism, as well as business retention. Manufacturing came in third, while timber and forestry came in eighth.

