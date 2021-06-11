Economic development officials mourn loss of proposed $2.3B Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant project as environmentalists hail end of 7-year battle

“This project would have brought manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. from China and significantly lowered a host of environmental impacts,” said President of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council Ted Sprague. “The reduction in global greenhouse gases would have been greater than the (greenhouse gas emissions) of Seattle. If not a project with benefits like this, then what is good enough?”

Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said in a statement that Northwest Innovation Works and the project were welcomed, “until politics got in the way.”

“If the bills passed during this year’s legislative session are any indication, the only things the governor’s climate agenda will produce are higher fuel costs for the people of Washington, regardless of their income level,” Braun said. “There’s no reason to believe it will lead to the employment and economic activity Cowlitz County workers and families deserve. The promise of good-paying jobs in this part of Washington has been sacrificed on the altar of environmental activism.”

Riverkeeper’s VandenHeuvel said the state’s economy is strong and growing because of its clean energy policies and because it’s a desirable place to live and do business.

“I’m hopeful that new, innovative projects that are consistent with our clean energy goals will … help our economy even more,” he said. “What we know is that dirty fossil fuels like coal, oil and fracked gas are in the rearview mirror. We’re moving rapidly towards a clean energy economy and Washington is leading the way.”

