Dozens of Longview downtown businesses to open for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday 2020

Castle Rock resident Milexa Waldman, left, and daughter Sarah Waldman, center left, check out at Rose & Thorn Boutique in Woodland from mother-and-daughter vendors Gloria Kopman, right, and Heather Buckbee, center right, during Small Business Saturday in 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

More than 70 downtown Longview businesses will be offering sales or other promotions for Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Traditionally, local retailers kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday, a national event sponsored by American Express to encourage consumers to buy at small, local shops the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Longview Downtowners invite everyone to shop at participating retailers and restaurants for the event. This year, there are additional pop-up vendors in Halo Salon, the Merk, and at Hearth Coffee. Hearth also is hosting its Longview Night Market that evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

Other holiday events planned throughout December include: 

• Festival of Trees public viewing presented by the Junior Service of Lower Columbia from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. More information at https://fb.me/e/1ZGyUBM1z

• 40th Annual Holiday Parade presented by the Cowlitz PUD and Longview Downtowners at 5 p.m. Dec. 4. More information including participant registration at www.cowlitzpud.org

• Elf on the Shelf downtown contest Dec. 7 to 18. More information at https://fb.me/e/11glqqzRj.

People are also reading…

• Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce Jingle All the Way 5k Walk/Run around the Civic Circle at 6 p.m. Dec. 10, preceded by a costume contest at 5:30 at the Monticello Hotel. 

• Photos with Santa at the Merk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11.

• Photos with Elf on the Shelf at the Merk  from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. 

