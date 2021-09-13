Dollar General slated to open in Castle Rock in midfall

CASTLE ROCK — Dollar General is slated to open this fall, roughly a year after the national company launched its first location in Washington state.

Construction broke ground this summer on the 7,300 square-foot building located at the corner of State Route 411 and West Side Highway in Castle Rock, according to Dollar General Corporation Public Relations Senior Manager Katie Ellison. Ellison said six to 10 employees will be hired at the Castle Rock location.

+2 Gas station and truck stop break ground on 11 acres this summer along I-5, north of Castle Rock CASTLE ROCK — Drivers along Interstate 5, just north of Castle Rock, should have a new place to fill up and rest next summer.

Dollar General sells items such as food, over-the-counter medicine, makeup, shampoo, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing, Ellison said.

Not all of the items sold at Dollar General stores cost $1. The company’s weekly sales flyer for its Vader location Monday listed the Dollar General brand of 100-count ibuprofen brown tablets as $2.50 and an LG Journey LTE smartphone for $24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ellison said customers choose Dollar General for affordability and convenience. Typically, customers are located within a 10-mile drive from stores, she added. New locations are selected by reviewing local competition and traffic patterns to ensure the company can offer low prices, Ellison said.