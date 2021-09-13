 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dollar General slated to open in Castle Rock in midfall
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Dollar General slated to open in Castle Rock in midfall

{{featured_button_text}}
Castle Rock Dollar General

A crew member paves the blacktop of the new Dollar General store Monday at the corner of State Route 411 and West Side Highway in Castle Rock. The store is slated to open this fall. 

 Hayley Day

CASTLE ROCK — Dollar General is slated to open this fall, roughly a year after the national company launched its first location in Washington state.

Construction broke ground this summer on the 7,300 square-foot building located at the corner of State Route 411 and West Side Highway in Castle Rock, according to Dollar General Corporation Public Relations Senior Manager Katie Ellison. Ellison said six to 10 employees will be hired at the Castle Rock location.

Dollar General sells items such as food, over-the-counter medicine, makeup, shampoo, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing, Ellison said. 

Not all of the items sold at Dollar General stores cost $1. The company’s weekly sales flyer for its Vader location Monday listed the Dollar General brand of 100-count ibuprofen brown tablets as $2.50 and an LG Journey LTE smartphone for $24.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ellison said customers choose Dollar General for affordability and convenience. Typically, customers are located within a 10-mile drive from stores, she added. New locations are selected by reviewing local competition and traffic patterns to ensure the company can offer low prices, Ellison said. 

“This location was a great fit,” she said about the Castle Rock store. According to dollargeneral.com, the closest Dollar General stores to Castle Rock are in Vader and Rainier.

As of July 30, the company reported it operated 17,683 stores in 46 states. The company announced in April 2020 its Cathlamet store would be its first location in Washington state.  

“We believe the opening of each new Dollar General store represents positive economic impact," said Executive Vice President Store Operations Steve Sunderland in an April 2020 statement, "and we look forward to being a longstanding business partner and serving our Washington customers."

Ellison said the company also is dedicated to promoting literacy. Each year, nonprofits, schools or libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General receive grants to enhance reading skills. Since 1993, the company has awarded $200 million through its Dollar General Literacy Foundation, she added. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rainier City Council member Brenda Tschida stepping down
Local Business

Rainier City Council member Brenda Tschida stepping down

Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at City Hall weekdays from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. or call 503-556-7301. The deadline is Sept. 27. Applicants for the volunteer position must currently reside within city limits and have been a resident for at least one year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News