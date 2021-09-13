Dollar General slated to open in Castle Rock in midfall

CASTLE ROCK — Dollar General is slated to open this fall, roughly a year after the national company launched its first location in Washington state.
Construction broke ground this summer on the 7,300 square-foot building located at the corner of State Route 411 and West Side Highway in Castle Rock, according to Dollar General Corporation Public Relations Senior Manager Katie Ellison. Ellison said six to 10 employees will be hired at the Castle Rock location.
CASTLE ROCK — Drivers along Interstate 5, just north of Castle Rock, should have a new place to fill up and rest next summer.
Dollar General sells items such as food, over-the-counter medicine, makeup, shampoo, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing, Ellison said.
Not all of the items sold at Dollar General stores cost $1. The company’s weekly sales flyer for its Vader location Monday listed the Dollar General brand of 100-count ibuprofen brown tablets as $2.50 and an LG Journey LTE smartphone for $24.
Ellison said customers choose Dollar General for affordability and convenience. Typically, customers are located within a 10-mile drive from stores, she added. New locations are selected by reviewing local competition and traffic patterns to ensure the company can offer low prices, Ellison said.
“This location was a great fit,” she said about the Castle Rock store. According to dollargeneral.com, the closest Dollar General stores to Castle Rock are in Vader and Rainier.
As of July 30, the company reported it operated 17,683 stores in 46 states. The company announced in April 2020 its Cathlamet store would be its first location in Washington state.
“We believe the opening of each new Dollar General store represents positive economic impact," said Executive Vice President Store Operations Steve Sunderland in an April 2020 statement, "and we look forward to being a longstanding business partner and serving our Washington customers."
Ellison said the company also is dedicated to promoting literacy. Each year, nonprofits, schools or libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General receive grants to enhance reading skills. Since 1993, the company has awarded $200 million through its Dollar General Literacy Foundation, she added.