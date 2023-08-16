More than 1 million tons of food waste end up in Washington state landfills each year. One company is hoping its Longview biogas facility will change this.

Divert, Inc. is set to break ground Sept. 7 on its Integrated Diversion and Energy Facility at the Mint Farm Industrial Park on Prudential Boulevard.

The plan: take in biological food waste, convert those materials into usable fuels and reduce greenhouse gases.

Company representatives met with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, union leaders and city officials Monday to explain how the facility would be a net benefit for Longview's economy and meet statewide goals to remove harmful emissions.

"This is a community that is well-positioned for a project like this," said Chris Thomas, vice president of public affairs at Divert. "It has a manufacturing history, access to a workforce that knows about the complex manufacturing process ... and all the things that can go into a complicated project that deals with a wasted resource that needs to be transformed again into energy. Making energy is not an easy thing to do, especially when it's renewable."

An overview

Divert claims its facility would produce 100,000 tons of carbon-negative renewable energy, offsetting up to 23,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide at full capacity. Once construction begins, they project to be fully operational by 2024. The 66,000-square-foot, 16-acre site would provide up to 40 jobs for plant managers, technicians, drivers and others, according to Divert.

A tax credit listed in the Inflation Reduction Act has helped accelerate the project, Thomas said.

This tax credit, which Cantwell supported for these types of projects, cuts up to 30% for biogas facilities built by early 2025.

"We're so happy that this project will qualify, and (it) shows you exactly what we have in mind with trying to innovate into cleaner sources of electricity," Cantwell said during Monday's roundtable event.

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski both said the facility would not just address growing concerns over the burning of fossil fuels; it would bring dozens of permanent jobs to Cowlitz County and help grow the cities' economies.

"We're excited to have this come to Longview. ... As we try to increase our public services, it really does rely on construction," Wallis said.

Divert's proposal also garnered approval from Workforce Southwest Washington and the Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council chapter. Union president Mike Bridges said many members of the skilled-trades workforce have jobs outside of Longview, and this plant would help keep those employees local.

"Our main (challenge) has not been managing a big project, it's been trying to get something to come here and get it through the permitting process," Bridges said.

Divert, Inc. and similar projects

But facilities like this, which claim to have positive environmental effects, have struggled to get support from some activists who say they don't necessarily trust large corporations to live up to their claims. Facing a long and strict permit process in Washington and Oregon does not make this any easier.

The NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed project in Clatskanie has received pushback from some farmers and environmentalists and is still waiting on key permit approval in Oregon. In Kalama, a methanol plant faced a grueling uphill battle before it finally nixed plans and permits to build what they said was a more environmentally friendly way of converting energy. The Bradwood Landing liquefied natural gas terminal in Astoria was controversial enough to cancel plans in 2004.

This proposed biogas plant by Divert, however, has no signs of stopping. The company is working for approval through the State Environmental Policy Act and is set to become one of the first of its kind in Washington state, Divert says. They are planning to break ground in less than a month at the Mint Farm Industrial Complex, Thomas said.

Divert recently opened an operational energy facility in Turlock, California, and has a location in Freetown, Massachusetts, which Wallis visited and expressed approval for in April 2022.

Thomas told the senator and city leaders the company has experience in these types of projects, which they continue to perfect using modern technology and employee training.

Biogas energy

Washington state produces about 2.7 million tons of food waste, according to a 2020 report from the Washington state Department of Commerce. About 1.7 million tons are recovered through food-waste collection programs, but the remaining 1 million tons end up in landfills or controlled combustion facilities.

According to a report from the International Energy Association, biogas is made using a variety of feedstock. This can include residue produced through the harvest of crops like wheat or rice; animal manure; food waste and other organic materials like grass or wood; or wastewater sludge. Most biogas produced in the U.S. uses municipal solid waste, the report says.

Most biogas goes to power generation and heating buildings, or is upgraded to biomethane, which is usually blended into gas and used as a transport fuel, according to the International Energy Association.

The model used by Divert includes sourcing waste from 650 food stores across Washington and Oregon, wherein Divert pays a flat tax and gets the store's waste in return. This could help stores financially and hypothetically double their profits, Thomas said.

Biogas got recognition in 2014 by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, as being a biofuel that is 60% less greenhouse gas-intensive than gasoline. But production of biogas is outpacing demand, the institute said in a report on renewable energy.

Thomas said Divert is hoping to change that.

"We want to build 30 Integrated Diversion and Energy Facilities around the country," Thomas said. "We'll have 30 sites (with access to) 80% of the entire U.S. population. What that does is allows us to have the biggest impact we can on methane. Methane emission is happening from people like us in stores and restaurants who unfortunately waste food. If we recover it, if we're close enough to 80% of the population ... that's really important."