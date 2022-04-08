Dick Hannah Toyota looks to expand service bays, add a detail bay

The Kelso location of a regional car dealership is petitioning the city to expand its one-story building by roughly 7,300 square feet. People can comment on how the proposal will affect the environment until 5 p.m. Monday.

Public comment Phone: 360-577-3321. Email: mmurray@kelso.gov Mail: Mike Murray, City of Kelso, P.O. Box 819, Kelso WA 98626.

Dick Hannah Dealerships, which has locations in Vancouver and Portland, houses a roughly 21,000-square foot Toyota dealership on 5 acres off Interstate 5's southbound exit 368 or northbound exit 432 in the 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive.

The company is looking to expand its six Toyota service bays, as well as add a customer drop-off lane on the north side of the building, totaling about 6,300-square-feet, according to city documents. The company also plans to add a new, metal detail bay on the east side of the building, which would be roughly 988 square feet.

The plan proposes to eliminate about 51 painted parking spots in the back and side of the building to make room for the expansion. The company's proposal shows 35 spaces would be re-added, for a loss of 16 spaces overall. About two landscape strips north of the building also would be removed.

Up to 60 people are expected to work at the complete site, according to a company proposal.

Dick Hannah Dealerships is a family-owned business founded in 1949. The company owns dealerships, auto bodies and financing services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.