Department of Ecology fines NORPAC $68,000 for water pollution at Longview mill

The Washington Department of Ecology issued a $68,000 fine against NORPAC on Wednesday, saying the Longview mill had repeatedly failed to meet water quality measures over the last two years.

In a press release announcing the fines, the department said the company failed to meet the pollution limits for its processed wastewater 73 times between April 2020 and November 2021. The most recent issues occurred after the department had issued two notices of violation and offered technical assistance to the company to address the water quality problems.

"Since these violations continue to occur after our continued technical assistance, we believe penalties are warranted at this time," DOE spokesman Jeff Zenk told The Daily News.

The majority of the 73 cited issues had to do with the total suspended solids (TSS), or significant particles, included in the wastewater. The penalty document issued by the DOE this week said the mill exceeded the average monthly TSS limit every month from October 2020 to February 2021. On two occasions in early 2021, the total daily TSS from the plant was more than double the state limit.

In a statement released Wednesday, a NORPAC spokesman said the company had been working with Weyerhaeuser, Nippon Dynawave and the DOE to improve their water quality and treatment process.

"NORPAC is committed to working collaboratively with Ecology to meet all environmental regulations and return to our historical performance of zero violations," the statement read.

The three companies in Longview's Weyerhaeuser industrial complex share a significant amount of water infrastructure that was in place before the companies separated in 2016. The shared systems complicate the DOE monitoring efforts, which is why all three were required to complete a stormwater characterization study in August 2020.

That study raised its own issues that led to the DOE fine. According to the penalty document, the study provided by NORPAC lacked details about stormwater discharge and cleaning even after the department asked for specific revisions addressing that. The company's study did not include flow rate calculations for 55 water samples and incorrectly ran a dissolved oxygen analysis on 94 samples.

The penalty payment will go into the state Coastal Protection Fund, which provides water quality restoration grants. NORPAC has 30 days to either pay the fine or appeal the decision to the Pollution Control Hearings Board. Zenk said the department expects NORPAC to comply without any additional orders.

