Crosscut Taproom offers small-town bonds, beer and now bigger bites in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Tucked within historic downtown Castle Rock is a modern, minimalistic taproom that serves Pacific Northwest beers and elevated bar food.

Crosscut Taproom has been open since 2019, but sisters Ashlee Eatherton and Maggie Bouma, along with their husbands Zach and Jesse, respectively, have held the reigns for more than a year. They expanded the menu, seating and live musical acts, while maintaining the small-town bond among customers.

On July 28, the storefront's garage door opened onto Cowlitz Street and invited passersby and dappled sunlight into the bar. Six guests — mostly family of the owners — made a home at the center red cedar tables, with the natural edge of the wood still intact. Another three regulars, including Ashley Smith, grabbed a barrel table by the bar.

Smith had a reason to celebrate — a surgery in July cleared her of breast cancer, after the taproom had raised money for her medical bills and travel. A donation bin was still at the bar that day.

"This is my favorite place to go," she said.

‘Family Affair’