Crosscut Taproom offers small-town bonds, beer and now bigger bites in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Tucked within historic downtown Castle Rock is a modern, minimalistic taproom that serves Pacific Northwest beers and elevated bar food.
Crosscut Taproom has been open since 2019, but sisters Ashlee Eatherton and Maggie Bouma, along with their husbands Zach and Jesse, respectively, have held the reigns for more than a year. They expanded the menu, seating and live musical acts, while maintaining the small-town bond among customers.
On July 28, the storefront's garage door opened onto Cowlitz Street and invited passersby and dappled sunlight into the bar. Six guests — mostly family of the owners — made a home at the center red cedar tables, with the natural edge of the wood still intact. Another three regulars, including Ashley Smith, grabbed a barrel table by the bar.
Smith had a reason to celebrate — a surgery in July cleared her of breast cancer, after the taproom had raised money for her medical bills and travel. A donation bin was still at the bar that day.
"This is my favorite place to go," she said.
‘Family Affair’
Bouma worked at Crosscut "since the beginning," she said, and when the owners opted to focus on their outside full-time jobs, they approached her with the option to buy her second business within two blocks. Bouma and Eatherton also have owned StyleAsh Salon & Spa on First Avenue in Castle Rock since about 2014.
Owning two businesses can be hectic, they said, but not as long as their family helps out. Bouma said their parents, aunt and even grandma will restock items at the bar when needed.
"It's a whole family affair," she said.
Changes
When the sisters took over in 2020, they kept the bar's 12 rotating taps, and added nachos, flatbread, paninis and brats to the menu.
"You might as well give them food and beer," Eatherton said.
There is no question what the most popular dish is, she added. Customers crave the bar's ultimate nachos — tortilla chips piled with barbecue pulled pork or chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, onions and drizzled with house-made beer cheese, sour cream and barbecue sauce. Bouma suggests pairing Crosscut's ultimate nachos with an IPA or Kolsch, such as their current Contact Haze IPA by Seattle's Elysian Brewery, or Bellingham's Chuckanut Brewery's Kolsch.
The taproom is intimate and bright, seating guests inside at tables and a counter, plus another two tables on the sidewalk patio. The outdoor tables double as personalized fire pits, with charcoal under a lid in the center.
A 15% off discount for military and first responders draws soldiers from as far as Joint Base Lewis-McChord, roughly 80 miles north, Bouma said. Other customers are locals or Mount St. Helens tourists. An up-to-date list of rotating beers on the craft brew website Untappd allows drinkers to know which obscure local brews are available in Castle Rock.
On their first anniversary as taproom owners July 1, Lewis County singer Kaitee Carney brought her acoustic guitar for a session. She comes back Friday for another round. Return guests seems to be a theme, Bouma said.
"People seem to really like it so far," she said.
