Creekside Cafe will close its doors at the end of November

After 20 years of doing business on Commerce Avenue, Creekside Cafe may close permanently at the end of the month.
Owner Danielle Rowley said the business would be shutting its doors around the end of November. Creekside Cafe reopened in early October after a major renovation that saw it expand into the space once occupied by Fathers House church to turn the restaurant into a possible event center.
The business first opened in the spring of 2001 as a downtown lunch option. Rowley took over the space late last year and said she appreciated all the support she'd gotten from the community.
"I'd like to try to end on a good note. I want to try to allow people to come in, enjoy the great food and say their goodbyes to this place that was here for so long," Rowley said.
Rowley said a number of factors over the last year made it impossible to keep the restaurant open. The renovation took more than four months to complete, during which time Rowley had to keep paying rent and electricity without any income.
When Creekside reopened, hours were shifted repeatedly to make up for staffing shortages and the restaurant did not have a liquor license. Rowley applied for the license over the summer and blamed a backlog in processing new applications at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
"We have people walk in and as soon as we let them know we don't have any alcohol, they walk right back out," Rowley said.
One of the final blows came when a businessman from Seattle made an offer to Rowley's landlord to buy out the building. Rowley said she doesn't blame the landlord for taking the more lucrative offer after he'd been flexible with Creekside's closure and changes over the last year.
Rowley does not know who the potential new owner would be, but expects they would open a different kind of restaurant and move away from the Creekside name.
Even by the standards of the COVID-affected business climate, Creekside Cafe has seen a tumultuous two years. The cafe was purchased by the owner of the neighboring Country Folks Deli in May 2020, then returned to the previous owner a few months later.
Rowley was fined more than $60,000 by the Department of Labor and Industries early this year after opening for business during the indoor dining ban. Rowley defended the move as a way to keep the lights on and extend the cafe's viability.
"I would not say I have any regrets, it just didn't pan out the way it was supposed to," Rowley said. "Being one person, it's difficult to manage such a large building and restaurant."
Rowley plans to return to Kalama and bring some of her original ideas to her other business, Bear Country Catering.