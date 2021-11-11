Creekside Cafe will close its doors at the end of November

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have people walk in and as soon as we let them know we don't have any alcohol, they walk right back out," Rowley said.

One of the final blows came when a businessman from Seattle made an offer to Rowley's landlord to buy out the building. Rowley said she doesn't blame the landlord for taking the more lucrative offer after he'd been flexible with Creekside's closure and changes over the last year.

Rowley does not know who the potential new owner would be, but expects they would open a different kind of restaurant and move away from the Creekside name.

Even by the standards of the COVID-affected business climate, Creekside Cafe has seen a tumultuous two years. The cafe was purchased by the owner of the neighboring Country Folks Deli in May 2020, then returned to the previous owner a few months later.

Rowley was fined more than $60,000 by the Department of Labor and Industries early this year after opening for business during the indoor dining ban. Rowley defended the move as a way to keep the lights on and extend the cafe's viability.

"I would not say I have any regrets, it just didn't pan out the way it was supposed to," Rowley said. "Being one person, it's difficult to manage such a large building and restaurant."