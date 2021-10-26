 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments offers toolkit to aid local businesses
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments offers toolkit to aid local businesses

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments published a toolkit to help local businesses make resiliency plans for future economic problems.

The 33-page workbook is available for free download through the council of governments website. The book asks business owners to evaluate their current needs in fields such as workforce hiring, innovation and cash flow; and to make a one-year plan to take action on those needs.

Community development planner Brandon Robinson said the tool kit was designed to be approachable. Robinson said workbooks he read with more detailed questions and forms would be difficult for many business owners to find time to complete.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"It’s a series of approachable, critical and core questions. Even if you don't work through the whole tool kit, if you read through it and look at a couple sections that seem relevant, you would walk away with a better understanding," Robinson said.

Each of the toolkit sections also includes a list of state or regional resources businesses can reach out to for additional help, such as the Small Business Development Center and the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.

The resiliency workbook is the only toolkit currently updated by the Council of Governments. Robinson said some kits on other topics are available in the documents the agency provides during regional business forums.

The toolkit is meant for internal business evaluations, so the Council of Governments is not asking for responses to be sent back.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Permits for Kalama pipeline officially revoked
Local Business

Permits for Kalama pipeline officially revoked

Ultimately, Northwest Innovation Works terminated its lease agreement with the Port of Kalama in June and withdrew after the plant was mired in permit and legal battles for years. As the plant was to be the pipeline’s “sole customer,” “the project is no longer viable,” Thursday’s legal documents said.

Local ports feeling global supply chain ripple effects
Local Business

Local ports feeling global supply chain ripple effects

According to the American Association of Port Authorities, the current situation came from a combination of factors, most of them pandemic-related. First, U.S. consumer spending dropped 30 % in April 2020 before rebounding sharply later in the year, shocking the supply chain “that had throttled back as economies fell into recession.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News