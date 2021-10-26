Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments offers toolkit to aid local businesses

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments published a toolkit to help local businesses make resiliency plans for future economic problems.

The 33-page workbook is available for free download through the council of governments website. The book asks business owners to evaluate their current needs in fields such as workforce hiring, innovation and cash flow; and to make a one-year plan to take action on those needs.

Community development planner Brandon Robinson said the tool kit was designed to be approachable. Robinson said workbooks he read with more detailed questions and forms would be difficult for many business owners to find time to complete.

"It’s a series of approachable, critical and core questions. Even if you don't work through the whole tool kit, if you read through it and look at a couple sections that seem relevant, you would walk away with a better understanding," Robinson said.

Each of the toolkit sections also includes a list of state or regional resources businesses can reach out to for additional help, such as the Small Business Development Center and the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.