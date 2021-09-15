Cowlitz Public Utility District maintains rates for fourth consecutive year

Cowlitz County Public Utility District commissioners unanimously voted to maintain membership rates at the same prices for the fourth consecutive year Tuesday. The last rate increase was in 2017 at 2.5%.
Members who qualified for low-income discounts through 2023 will continue to receive price cuts.
Board of Commissioners Chair Dave Quinn said 2022 rates were maintained, partly due to the Cowlitz PUD and a consortium of Pacific Northwest public power utilities requesting the BPA to control costs, according to the PUD.
Bonneville Power Administration’s recent announcement to cut power rates, but increase transmission rates likely will keep local costs the same.
“We are lucky to have the natural resource of hydropower in our back yard which provides our region with low-cost clean energy,” he said.
Bonneville Power Administration announced July 28 the organization would cut power rates for the first time in decades by 2.5%, while increasing transmission rates to 6.1%. Both rate changes take place in 2022 through 2023.
For Cowlitz PUD, that means an overall roughly 0.5% rate increase — “notably lower” than previous budget assumptions, reports the district.
While BPA rates for the district are slightly up, so is anticipated revenue. The total 2022 budgeted retail revenue for Cowlitz PUD is roughly $236 million, about $31 million more than the previous year, according to the organization.
Cowlitz PUD anticipates this roughly 15% retail revenue increase in 2022 partially because members are expected to use energy at pre-COVID levels. Cowlitz PUD Public Relations Manager Alice Dietz said the district assumed members would reduce their usage during the pandemic, but has since reversed those assumptions.
Revenue also is expected to increase because “a large industrial customer” forecasted a higher amount of energy use in 2022, Dietz said. She said she could not disclose the name of the customer. The new forecast is expected to increase the district’s revenue for major industrial members roughly 31% from 2021 to 2022.
The district reported it does not anticipate any new large customers in 2022. Of the district’s roughly $244 million budgeted costs, 73% is expected to be for net power, 12% for labor and benefits, 6% for debt services, 5% for operating expenses and 4% for capital.
A public hearing was held at the Tuesday meeting to review whether the district should request a property tax levy. No one from the public spoke at the hearing and the commissioners unanimously decided not to make the levy request. Dietz said she does not remember a time in recent history when the district requested a levy.
According to the BPA, the organization operates 31 federal electric dams, one nonfederal nuclear plant and several nonfederal power plants, providing about 28% of electric power used in the Northwest.
Cowlitz PUD has contracted with the BPA since the local PUD was established in 1936, Dietz said. The district is one of 23 PUDs that provides electricity in the state, according to www.cowlitzpud.org.