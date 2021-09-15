Cowlitz Public Utility District maintains rates for fourth consecutive year

Cowlitz PUD anticipates this roughly 15% retail revenue increase in 2022 partially because members are expected to use energy at pre-COVID levels. Cowlitz PUD Public Relations Manager Alice Dietz said the district assumed members would reduce their usage during the pandemic, but has since reversed those assumptions.

Revenue also is expected to increase because “a large industrial customer” forecasted a higher amount of energy use in 2022, Dietz said. She said she could not disclose the name of the customer. The new forecast is expected to increase the district’s revenue for major industrial members roughly 31% from 2021 to 2022.

Public utility district offers interest-free loans for energy efficient home upgrades in Cowlitz County Cowlitz PUD members can apply for loans to cover energy efficiency home upgrades like adding insulation or ductless heat pumps. PUD rebates will cover interest payments, and can knock off the principal too.

The district reported it does not anticipate any new large customers in 2022. Of the district’s roughly $244 million budgeted costs, 73% is expected to be for net power, 12% for labor and benefits, 6% for debt services, 5% for operating expenses and 4% for capital.

A public hearing was held at the Tuesday meeting to review whether the district should request a property tax levy. No one from the public spoke at the hearing and the commissioners unanimously decided not to make the levy request. Dietz said she does not remember a time in recent history when the district requested a levy.