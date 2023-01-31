Cowlitz Economic Development Council's annual meeting set for Feb. 28

Business leaders will share how three projects are expected to create 750 jobs in the county during the Cowlitz Economic Development Council's annual meeting on Feb. 28, according to the organization.

Leaders from NORPAC, Westrock and the Landing at the Cowlitz development project will present during the meeting about economic and workforce conditions in Cowlitz County, according to a council press release.

The Landing at the Cowlitz is a 118-acre business park and housing development proposed for Interstate 5's exit 48 south of Castle Rock.

The event marks the return of the council's lunch fundraiser after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cowlitz County Event Center doors will open at 11:30 a.m., lunch and the program will begin at noon.

Tickets are $55 per person or $450 for a table of eight seats. Tickets at the door are $60 with limited availability. CEDC membership isn't required to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Contact Lindsey Cope at cope@cowlitzedc.com or 360-423-9921 to register or for more information.