 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County sees record-low unemployment, fast jobs recovery after pandemic
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Cowlitz County sees record-low unemployment, fast jobs recovery after pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
September 2021 unemployment rates by county

Cowlitz County's unemployment rate is usually double King County's average, said Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague, but in September Cowlitz was only 0.1% higher than King. 

 Washington State Employment Security Department, Contributed

Cowlitz County has a record-low unemployment rate and is recovering from COVID-19 job loss more quickly than the Seattle metropolitan area and Washington, reports the state.

Unemployment rate

Cowlitz County September unemployment rates hit a historic low at 4.4% unemployment — the county’s lowest rate since at least 1990, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department Regional Economist Scott Bailey.

However, last month’s expiration of federal unemployment benefits may be skewing the rate down by a percentage point, in what Bailey called a “statistical fluke.” If local unemployment rates should be up a percentage point, that would still bring Cowlitz near the lowest unemployment rate in the last four decades, when rates reached 5.9% in 2018, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Historically, the state reports the county is about two percentage points higher than the national unemployment average during good times and up four points higher during recessions. That changed in September, when looking at Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate without adding the additional percentage point Bailey mentioned.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In September, the federal government reported the rate was 4.8% — 0.4% higher than Cowlitz’s rate. Bailey said Cowlitz has never been below King County’s unemployment rate over the last two decades, whereas Cowlitz is only 0.1% higher than King’s September average.

Cowlitz industries

Cowlitz County Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague said Cowlitz usually has an unemployment rate about double King County’s numbers. He said he cannot recall a time in his 25 years with the county when the unemployment rate was this low.

Sprague chalks up today’s low rate to Cowlitz County’s strong reliance on manufacturing jobs, as opposed to hospitality jobs in more tourism-centric areas like King and Pierce counties. He said manufacturing companies offer more steady, long-term employment than restaurant jobs, as eateries turn over more often.

The Seattle metropolitan area also lost more leisure and hospitality jobs when the pandemic hit than Cowlitz County, reports Bailey. Seattle lost nearly 12% of the industry’s jobs and Cowlitz lost 8% in April 2020. Leisure and hospitality jobs include employment at restaurants, hotels, motels and museums.

Cowlitz is almost back to pre-pandemic levels in the industry, while Seattle has a ways to go. Bailey said Cowlitz County leisure and hospitality jobs are 2.9% lower than February 2020 — before pandemic shutdowns — while the Seattle metropolitan area is down 17.3% and the state is down 12.4%.

In total nonfarm jobs, Bailey reports Cowlitz is only 1% below February 2020 amounts, while the Seattle metropolitan area is 4.3% lower and the state is 2.7%.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News