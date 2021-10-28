Cowlitz County sees record-low unemployment, fast jobs recovery after pandemic

Cowlitz County has a record-low unemployment rate and is recovering from COVID-19 job loss more quickly than the Seattle metropolitan area and Washington, reports the state.

Unemployment rate

Cowlitz County September unemployment rates hit a historic low at 4.4% unemployment — the county’s lowest rate since at least 1990, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department Regional Economist Scott Bailey.

However, last month’s expiration of federal unemployment benefits may be skewing the rate down by a percentage point, in what Bailey called a “statistical fluke.” If local unemployment rates should be up a percentage point, that would still bring Cowlitz near the lowest unemployment rate in the last four decades, when rates reached 5.9% in 2018, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Historically, the state reports the county is about two percentage points higher than the national unemployment average during good times and up four points higher during recessions. That changed in September, when looking at Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate without adding the additional percentage point Bailey mentioned.

