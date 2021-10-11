Cowlitz County PUD uses helicopter to trim trees due to climbing crew shortage

A staffing shortage led the Cowlitz County Public Utilities District to trade human climbing crews for a helicopter with a saw blade this summer.

Trees that hit power lines due to reasons like high winds or overgrowth can cause outages. Contractors are typically hired to climb up trees to trim excess vegetation around lines, but this summer the PUD used a one-man helicopter to do the work.

At the PUD’s Sept. 14 meeting, Cowlitz PUD Operations Superintendent Gary Pardue said he recently scheduled the organization’s first climbing crew since 2019. The delay led the PUD to hire a service to trim roughly 2 miles around the Castle Rock to Vader power line in Olequa this summer.

A roughly 20-foot bar equipped with 24-inch saw blades hung from a helicopter and trimmed an estimated 80- to 100-foot trees July 27 and 28. Cowlitz PUD Public Relations and Communications Manager Alice Dietz said it was difficult for ground crews to reach this “cross country transmission line.”

Dietz said trees are trimmed every three years to prevent damage. Pardue said the plan is to trim all needed vegetation before winter, and trees are usually trimmed within 20 feet of lines.