Cowlitz County PUD proposes slight changes to district maps after Census release

Cowlitz County Public Utility District customers could vote on different district representatives in future elections due to new population counts from the U.S. Census.
The new Census data slightly changes the boundaries because the state requires the PUD to keep each of its three districts to near equal populations and the southern district now has more customers, states the PUD.
The district is accepting emailed and mailed comments through Monday and an online public hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday. One person commented about the changes at the Nov. 9 meeting.
Changes
The PUD will shape its district boundaries to match the Cowlitz County commissioners’ districts, which also are slightly changing due to population changes, according to PUD Public Relations and Communications Manager Alice Dietz.
The PUD is proposing to slightly shrink District 1 — which covers the southern part of the county including Kalama, Woodland and Yale — to keep about 36,900 customers in each of the three districts.
The PUD states the Census shows Woodland grew 17% faster than the national average, so the PUD is proposing to make District 1 geographically smaller and the other districts bigger to even out the populations. The Census reports Cowlitz County grew roughly 7% overall over the last decade.
The proposed changes would include 36,913 customers in District 1, 36,912 in District 2 and 36,905 in District 3. The PUD board is scheduled to vote on whether to adopt the new map Dec. 14.
Commissioners
Customers’ home addresses determine which district representatives they vote for and in which district they can run for office.
According to the PUD, the next candidate filing deadline is May 2022 for the November election when Dave Quinn's seat for District 3 of West Longview and North Cowlitz County will be open. Duane Dalgleish represents District 2 of Longview and Bruce Pollock represents District 1.
The three-member board manages the utility district that provides electricity for about 48,000 Cowlitz County residents over six-year terms.