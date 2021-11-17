Cowlitz County PUD proposes slight changes to district maps after Census release

Cowlitz County Public Utility District customers could vote on different district representatives in future elections due to new population counts from the U.S. Census.

The new Census data slightly changes the boundaries because the state requires the PUD to keep each of its three districts to near equal populations and the southern district now has more customers, states the PUD.

The district is accepting emailed and mailed comments through Monday and an online public hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday. One person commented about the changes at the Nov. 9 meeting.

Changes

The PUD will shape its district boundaries to match the Cowlitz County commissioners’ districts, which also are slightly changing due to population changes, according to PUD Public Relations and Communications Manager Alice Dietz.

The PUD is proposing to slightly shrink District 1 — which covers the southern part of the county including Kalama, Woodland and Yale — to keep about 36,900 customers in each of the three districts.

