Cowlitz County PUD proposes slight changes to district map after Census release

Cowlitz Public Utility District maintains rates for fourth consecutive year Cowlitz County Public Utility District commissioners unanimously voted to maintain membership rates at the same prices for the fourth consecut…

Changes

The PUD will shape its district boundaries to match the Cowlitz County commissioners’ districts, which also are slightly changing due to population changes, according to PUD Public Relations and Communications Manager Alice Dietz.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The PUD is proposing to slightly shrink District 1 — which covers the eastern and southern part of the county including Kelso, Kalama, Woodland and Yale — to keep about 36,900 customers in each of the three districts.

The PUD states the Census shows Woodland grew 17% faster than the national average, so the PUD is proposing to make District 1 geographically smaller and the other districts bigger to even out the populations. The Census reports Cowlitz County grew roughly 7% overall over the last decade.

Cowlitz County PUD uses helicopter to trim trees due to climbing crew shortage A staffing shortage led the Cowlitz County Public Utilities District to trade human climbing crews for a helicopter with a saw blade this summer.

The proposed changes would include 36,913 customers in District 1, 36,912 in District 2 and 36,905 in District 3. The PUD board is scheduled to vote on whether to adopt the new map Dec. 14.

Commissioners

PUD commissioners are elected to represent certain geographical districts in the county.

Legislative districts face growth challenge as new boundaries are drawn The boundaries for Washington’s current legislative districts will change over the next few months. For Longview’s representatives in District…