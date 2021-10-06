Cowlitz County, Petrichor look to extend broadband on west side of county

The Cowlitz County government and a publicly owned corporation of state ports are looking to extend broadband around rural sections of western Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments Executive Director Bill Fashing said a recent report by the county and the publicly owned Petrichor identified a target area north of Longview, south of Castle Rock and west of West Side Highway to expand high-speed internet access. He could not give the estimated size of the area or how many households would be affected since the project is in the planning stages.

The plan

Fashing said applications are being submitted to several state and federal grants and he hopes to “land one or two of them over the next year.” The plan is to install fiber infrastructure to county households, and lease the system to a private Internet Service Provider to hook up connections. The first grant application to the state broadband office is due Thursday and Cowlitz County is the lead applicant, he added.