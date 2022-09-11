Cowlitz County ends summer with housing inventory increase

The housing market in Cowlitz County continued to see an increase in available listings in August, but the pace of change is slowing.

A report released Thursday by the Northwest Multiple Listings Service provided a monthly snapshot of how the housing market looks in Cowlitz and counties across Washington.

There were 241 active listings for homes in Cowlitz County in August, more than twice as many listings as the county saw this time last year. But this is only a slight increase from July, when the county reported 237 active listings.

The local increase is in line with statewide trends over the past year, according to the report, which showed the active listings statewide almost doubling between August 2021 and last month.

A similar trend appeared in the housing inventory, which measures how long it would take to sell every currently listed home. The depth of inventory in Cowlitz County has stayed around 1.8 months for both July and August, the largest depth the county has seen in at least two years.

The increase in inventory may have helped stabilize home prices in the short term. The average sale price for homes in Cowlitz County was $402,000 in both August 2021 and last month, according to the Multiple Listings Service.

The median home sale last month was $376,000, up around $10,000 from the same time last year.

There were similar results in the data from Pacific Northwest Realty Group, an agency that focuses specifically on southwest Washington. Weekly updates provided by the agency show the number of average new home listings more than doubled between April and August.

Home sales prices, meanwhile, have remained largely unchanged over the same span.

Washington real estate experts told the Northwest Multiple Listing Service that the increase in inventory would likely drop over the next few months, as summer is historically a peak in housing sales and demand.