Cowlitz County businesses welcome reopening Wednesday, return to 100% will take time

“We’ve moved in the right direction,” Cope said. “But we’re not at the finish line, and the business community knows that. There’s still some anxiety around that, but overwhelmingly from what I’ve heard, business owners are just happy to have restrictions lifted and … have ability to do business at that level they were before.”

Staffing shortages and increased costs of some supplies will continue to be a challenge, Cope said.

“That’s not going to be quickly remedied by a proclamation of reopening, but we’re resilient,” she said. “Reopening is not an end-all be-all solution. It took 15 months to be here, and will take that, if not double or triple that, time to rebound.”

The YMCA of Southwest Washington has been slowly ramping up back to normal but it will take time to operate at 100% capacity because the organization is shorthanded, said CEO Janine Manny.

Starting next week, the YMCA will offer more open swims, family swims and allow more guests and day passes, Manny said. The organization will continue taking reservations for lap swims but they won’t be required for other activities, she said.

Response to the reopening has been “really good,” Manny said.

“Some people are hesitant still … and are worried about capacity,” she said. “But most people are happy it’s easier to come and go and do things again.”

