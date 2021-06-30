Cowlitz County businesses welcome reopening Wednesday, return to 100% will take time

For the first time in 15 months, Freddy’s Just for the Halibut owner Mike Grimm saw the Longview restaurant’s dining room fully set on Wednesday morning.
“We’re super excited,” he said. “With capacity at 100%, I don’t know if people are going to come out and celebrate or if it will be a normal Wednesday.”
Washington lifted most COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, including distancing requirements and capacity limits.
From May 18 to June 29, Cowlitz County and the rest of the state had been in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which allowed 50% indoor capacity for most businesses and activities.
Grimm said Freddy’s prepared for reopening at 100% capacity by getting its hoods cleaned and repaired, fixing a fryer, getting chairs out of storage and increasing prep and ordering. He said he brought back all previously laid off staff.
“If business continues the way it has been, if the community continues to support us, we will have to hire probably three more people,” Grimm said. “Summer is always more busy than winter, but this year ever since COVID started to let up it’s been constant.”
The restaurant received lots of phone calls Tuesday from people asking if it was reopening and what the mask requirements are, Grimm said.
“There seems to be some confusion,” he said. “Lots of people are excited to be open.”
People who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces, according to the state’s mask order. Masking rules will remain for everyone at health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Businesses can continue to require masks and social distancing if they choose.
Employers must continue to require masks and social distancing for unvaccinated workers, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries. Fully vaccinated workers do not have to mask or distance unless their employer requires it. Employers must confirm workers are fully vaccinated before ending restrictions.
State health officials Wednesday encouraged residents to get the vaccine to protect against fast-spreading COVID-19 variants.
“Please get vaccinated so we can shut this down,” said Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist. “It’s time to be done with it.”
As of Tuesday, 69% of Washington residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination.
About 56% of Cowlitz County residents 16 and older had gotten at least one dose and 51.4% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Cowlitz Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope said the reopening has been “a long time coming.” Easing restrictions will allow businesses to focus on something besides never-ending regulation changes, she said.
“We’ve moved in the right direction,” Cope said. “But we’re not at the finish line, and the business community knows that. There’s still some anxiety around that, but overwhelmingly from what I’ve heard, business owners are just happy to have restrictions lifted and … have ability to do business at that level they were before.”
Staffing shortages and increased costs of some supplies will continue to be a challenge, Cope said.
“That’s not going to be quickly remedied by a proclamation of reopening, but we’re resilient,” she said. “Reopening is not an end-all be-all solution. It took 15 months to be here, and will take that, if not double or triple that, time to rebound.”
The YMCA of Southwest Washington has been slowly ramping up back to normal but it will take time to operate at 100% capacity because the organization is shorthanded, said CEO Janine Manny.
Starting next week, the YMCA will offer more open swims, family swims and allow more guests and day passes, Manny said. The organization will continue taking reservations for lap swims but they won’t be required for other activities, she said.
Response to the reopening has been “really good,” Manny said.
“Some people are hesitant still … and are worried about capacity,” she said. “But most people are happy it’s easier to come and go and do things again.”