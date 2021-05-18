Cowlitz County businesses welcome Phase 3, plan for June 30 full reopening

Cowlitz County joined the state in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan Tuesday, a welcome step forward for local businesses.
Even more helpful was Gob. Jay Inslee's announcement Thursday that he plans to fully reopen the state by June 30.
"We've been beat up, the industry has," said Kelso Theater Pub and Backstage Cafe Italian restaurant owner Mike Julian. "So I'm hoping that what he says will stick true and we're through this, that we're going to be able to open and stay open."
Citing falling COVID-19 cases and a push to increase vaccination rates, Inslee announced the plan Thursday. The full reopening could happen sooner if 70% or more residents 16 and older initiate vaccination, he said.
If the statewide ICU capacity reaches 90% at any point, activities will be rolled back again, Inslee said.
“We are happy to see the beginning of declining disease activity in Washington and more people getting vaccinated,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a statement Tuesday. “However, we need to continue to focus on our vaccination efforts."
About 59% of the state population aged 16 and older had initiated vaccination as of Saturday. In Cowlitz County, about 49% of residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination.
Julian said he's skeptical that the state will reach the 70% goal before June 30, and he he wouldn't be totally surprised if Inslee changes the plan.
"At this point, it's a wait and see attitude," he said. "I am feeling a lot better. I think things are moving forward and as each week goes by, we're doing better as an industry and community."
The move to Phase 3 increased indoor capacity to 50% for all currently permitted industries and activities, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and religious services.
Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce President Bill Marcum said Tuesday the changes are "very positive" for business, not only increasing occupancy under Phase 3 but having a plan going forward.
"Up until now there's been no plan past Phase 3," Marcum said. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel. We finally have a light we can shoot for."
The June 30 reopening date gives businesses time to plan for fully reopening by hiring staff and ordering product, Marcum said. Businesses gearing up statewide will likely strain vendors supplying products but they have a month to figure things out, he said.
Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties are offering COVID-19 vaccines at several mobile clinics.
"I hope opening creates avenues for distribution opportunities, for the consumer as well as the businesses," Marcum said.
The Kelso Theater Pub will likely need to ramp up staffing as people begin going out more, Julian said. The Backstage Cafe has begun to expand its menu as more people eat out, he said.
"Compared to a year ago, it's awesome," Julian said. "With the mask mandate changing, I can see more energy and relaxation from people."
Marcum said the change is also "great news" for community events, including Go 4th, sQuatch Fest and Squirrel Fest, that were canceled last year.
"It gives everybody hope those events can happen because we'll be 100% open," he said.