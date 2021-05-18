Cowlitz County businesses welcome Phase 3, plan for June 30 full reopening

Julian said he's skeptical that the state will reach the 70% goal before June 30, and he he wouldn't be totally surprised if Inslee changes the plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"At this point, it's a wait and see attitude," he said. "I am feeling a lot better. I think things are moving forward and as each week goes by, we're doing better as an industry and community."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The move to Phase 3 increased indoor capacity to 50% for all currently permitted industries and activities, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and religious services.

Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce President Bill Marcum said Tuesday the changes are "very positive" for business, not only increasing occupancy under Phase 3 but having a plan going forward.

"Up until now there's been no plan past Phase 3," Marcum said. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel. We finally have a light we can shoot for."

The June 30 reopening date gives businesses time to plan for fully reopening by hiring staff and ordering product, Marcum said. Businesses gearing up statewide will likely strain vendors supplying products but they have a month to figure things out, he said.

"I hope opening creates avenues for distribution opportunities, for the consumer as well as the businesses," Marcum said.