Cowlitz County businesses see customers turn to art to relieve pandemic stress

For registered nurse Jennifer Buckhalter, picking up a paintbrush last month helped her forget the stress of her job and a family member's severe illness — if only when the brush was in her hand.
Since taking a September watercolor class at The Nest in Kelso, Buckhalter said she and her family have painted at least once a week to relieve stress and create memories with a family member in palliative care.
“It just gives you an outlet for the mind to go somewhere else and focus on something that’s enjoyable and relaxing,” she said. “You spend a couple of hours mindlessly painting and it takes the worries away for a while.”
For many like Buckhalter, the stress of everyday life — especially during the increased isolation, fear and unexpected deaths of the pandemic — can become overwhelming. Local businesses are seeing people turn to art to release tension and create purpose.
Increased need for therapy
Counselor and Owner of Longview’s Counseling and Wellness Stacy Crutcher McFadden said she has noticed an increase in therapy requests since the pandemic began. She said she receives about three requests a week for couple or individual counseling today — up from about one request a week before the pandemic.
McFadden said several changes contribute to people’s increased need in therapy, including the stress of the pandemic and the country’s political divide. She said the isolation of working at home or losing employment, inability to cover expenses and fear of contracting COVID-19 can lead to an increase in anxiety.
Art heals
Barbara Sudar purchased The Nest in 2019 to create a space for self care inside an art studio and spa. When the pandemic hit, Sudar said she was forced to lay off staff and spent shutdown days alone in the studio, then alone at home. To break the isolation, Sudar started sketching whimsical farm and woodland creatures and painting them with watercolors — a first for the longtime health care administrator.
Sudar refers to doodles like a pink, floppy-eared pig in a polkadot dress as her “pandemic companions.” Last week, she turned that pandemic-triggered artwork into a greeting card line at her Allen Street shop, where customers can also paint ceramics, take watercolor classes and purchase clothing and accessories.
“It only reiterated that the power of creativity during dark times can save someone,” she said.
During the pandemic, Sudar said she met people like her, who were turning to art to heal, while others were creating memories in honor of loved ones. Recently, she said customers have scheduled classes or group ceramic painting sessions as memorials for people who have died. Sudar called the sessions “legacy parties,” and said they are alternatives to memorial services where family and friends gather to remember someone who passed and create artwork inspired by them. She said one group painted butterflies on ceramic options like bowls, platters, planters and coffee mugs in honor of a woman who loved the colorful winged insect.
Kristin Stafford said she has worked for Commerce Avenue’s Paper Craft Addiction for five years. During the pandemic, Stafford said she has seen more than 10 regulars visit the store a week to stock up on scrapbooking and card making supplies, especially during the isolation of shutdowns. She said she knows first hand how crafting can relieve stress.
“It gives you a sense of accomplishment when you aren’t getting anything done anywhere else,” she said. “There’s just a lot going on in the world and it just helps.”