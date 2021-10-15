Cowlitz County businesses see customers turn to art to relieve pandemic stress

For registered nurse Jennifer Buckhalter, picking up a paintbrush last month helped her forget the stress of her job and a family member’s severe illness — if only when the brush was in her hand.

Since taking a September watercolor class at The Nest in Kelso, Buckhalter said she and her family have painted at least once a week to relieve stress and create memories with a family member in palliative care.

“It just gives you an outlet for the mind to go somewhere else and focus on something that’s enjoyable and relaxing,” she said. “You spend a couple of hours mindlessly painting and it takes the worries away for a while.”

For many like Buckhalter, the stress of everyday life — especially during the increased isolation, fear and unexpected deaths of the pandemic — can become overwhelming. Local businesses are seeing people turn to art to release tension and create purpose.

Increased need for therapy

Counselor and Owner of Longview’s Counseling and Wellness Stacy Crutcher McFadden said she has noticed an increase in therapy requests since the pandemic began. She said she receives about three requests a week for couple or individual counseling today — up from about one request a week before the pandemic.