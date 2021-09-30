Cowlitz County businesses prepare for Friday's start to state plastic bag ban

At the Country Deli, owner Paige Espinoza stocked up on paper bags with handles in advance of the deadline.

“They’re more durable for our customers to carry things out and it just seems like it’s better for the environment, even though it is more costly for us,” she said of the choice to use paper over thicker plastic.

She said the handles make customers more likely to reuse the bags, and she hasn’t heard any comments from customers about the upcoming ban.

“With everything that restaurants, and small businesses, period, have had to go through, it's just another additional thing that we have to deal with at this time,” Espinoza said of the added expense to the ban. “It doesn’t really seem like it's fair.”

She said while supply chain shortages have hit other areas of her business, so far she’s had no trouble getting paper bags.

“That doesn’t mean when everybody starts conforming this week that it won’t be an issue, because then everybody else has to do the same thing,” Espinoza said.

At Stash Records, owner Tyler Wilson said he’s always used paper bags, because it’s more traditional for record stores.