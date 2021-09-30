Cowlitz County businesses prepare for Friday's start to state plastic bag ban

Local businesses are stocking up on paper bags in advance of the Friday start to a statewide single-use plastic bag ban, and NORPAC said it was investing $50 million to produce more lightweight packaging papers.
The statewide ban covers thin, single-use plastic carry-out bags given out by restaurants, retail stores, small vendors and grocery stores. Stores can switch to paper or a more durable, thicker plastic.
Passed in the 2020 legislative session, the ban originally was supposed to begin Jan. 1, but Gov. Jay Inslee delayed the start date to Oct. 1 due to the limited availability of compliant plastic bags.
Ecology recommends people buy reusable bags for groceries or to carry out food from restaurants. If customers choose to use compliant plastic or paper bags offered by a merchant, the law requires the business charge eight cents per bag.
“That 8-cent-charge is not a tax; it is a sale kept entirely by the merchant to provide an incentive for customers to bring their own bags and to recoup the costs for the more durable compliant bags,” according to an Ecology press release.
Food banks, food pantries and people receiving food stamps, WIC, SNAP or other government assistance do not have to pay the eight-cent charge. There also are some single-use plastic bag exemptions, including plastics to wrap meats and produce, bags for prescriptions, and newspaper or dry-cleaning bags.
At the Country Deli, owner Paige Espinoza stocked up on paper bags with handles in advance of the deadline.
“They’re more durable for our customers to carry things out and it just seems like it’s better for the environment, even though it is more costly for us,” she said of the choice to use paper over thicker plastic.
She said the handles make customers more likely to reuse the bags, and she hasn’t heard any comments from customers about the upcoming ban.
“With everything that restaurants, and small businesses, period, have had to go through, it's just another additional thing that we have to deal with at this time,” Espinoza said of the added expense to the ban. “It doesn’t really seem like it's fair.”
She said while supply chain shortages have hit other areas of her business, so far she’s had no trouble getting paper bags.
“That doesn’t mean when everybody starts conforming this week that it won’t be an issue, because then everybody else has to do the same thing,” Espinoza said.
At Stash Records, owner Tyler Wilson said he’s always used paper bags, because it’s more traditional for record stores.
"If we do use any plastic bags, it's recycled bags from grocery stores," he said.
That means there’s been no special preparation necessary for Friday’s shift, and he hasn’t had any supply chain issues, either.
According to Ecology, the thicker plastic bags are meant to reduce the number of bags used, as they can hold more weight, be reused and help as “Washington transitions away from single-use plastic bags.”
“Single-use plastic bags are not easily recyclable, which makes managing them at the end of their lives almost impossible,” Ecology Solid Waste Management Program Manager Laurie Davies said in a press release. “Reducing their use will protect our rivers and streams, and help our recycling system run more efficiently.”
The thicker plastic bags by law have to be made of 20% post-consumer recycled material and more than 2.25 mils thick. A mil is one-thousandth of an inch. After July 2022, the bags will have to be made of 40% recycled material and in 2025 they will have to be 4 mil thick. Paper bags also need to be made of at least 40% post-consumer recycled material and be compostable, according to Ecology’s website.
Target spokeswoman Lauren Frank said each Target store in Washington now offers an alternative to single-use plastic bags, such as paper bags or reusable plastic bags, and also provides plastic bag recycling kiosks at the front of each store.
“As part of our continued effort to bring sustainable solutions that will better serve our communities and our environment, Target offers a five-cent discount for each reusable bag used at all of our stores,” she said.
A Walmart spokesman said Walmart “will follow all guidelines related to the new bag ban in Washington.”
According to Ecology, the ban is intended to help the state's recycling system in several ways. Fewer single-use bags will reduce contamination in the recycling and compost systems, as thin plastic bags gum up machines. The ban is also “promoting reuse and recycled content,” supporting the recycled paper industry and “building consistency in policy and enforcement across the state.”
NORPAC spokesman Tom Rozwod said the “move away from plastic to paper packaging is a good one” due to the “plethora of environmental problems” single-use plastic bags cause.
“Paper packaging is reusable, totally recyclable and environmentally friendly,” he said. “This move is good for jobs in our community, as NORPAC produces lightweight, entirely recycled packaging papers right here in Longview. We are investing $50 million to produce more lightweight packaging papers because this trend away from plastic to paper is real.”
Ecology said that after Friday, anyone can submit an observation of businesses not in compliance with the new requirements using its reporting form.
“We will use this information to follow up with businesses to ensure their understanding of the new law,” the Ecology website said. “Repeated non-compliance may result in penalties.”