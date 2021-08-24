Company behind Kalama methanol pipeline also requests permits be canceled

KALAMA — The company charged with building a pipeline for the failed Kalama methanol plant also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to cancel its permits, saying “there is uncertainty with respect to the project.”

Columbia Riverkeeper on Aug. 4 requested those permits be revoked, and the Williams Companies followed suit with a request for revocation Aug. 20.

The Williams Companies 24-inch diameter pipeline would have brought natural gas to the plant from its larger pipelines. According to the project website, Northwest Innovation Works and Williams’ Northwest Pipeline signed a pre-construction agreement and in 2014 filed a pipeline application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the needed certificate of public convenience and necessity in April 2016. The pipeline was slated to be in service by April 2022, pending the proper permits, according to the pipeline website.