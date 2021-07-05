Community turns out to clean up Lake Sacajawea Monday after Go 4th

Even though the rides and games were gone, the Murders family kept having fun at Lake Sacajawea Monday morning by helping clean up litter from Go 4th.

Caidance, Macy and Akaya Murders donned rubber gloves over the henna tattoos they got at the festival and happily helped their mom, Kara Murders, pick up trash in during a community clean up event that started at Martin Dock.

"We just like to volunteer," Kara Murders said, adding that it's a lesson in community service she and her husband want to teach their kids.

The three girls said they loved using litter pickers, and even found some treasure among the trash: a little plastic toy bunny, 11 cents and, to their grossed-out delight, a pair of fake eyelashes.

The family was among the nearly 50 volunteers who showed up at 8 a.m. Monday to help the Parks and Recreation Department and the Go 4th Committee clean up, parks and urban forestry manager Joanna Martin said.

Typically, the festival hires a crew to clean, but this year asked for community volunteers to help due to timing and COVID-19 restrictions, Martin said, and the response was very good.