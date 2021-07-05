Community turns out to clean up Lake Sacajawea Monday after Go 4th

Even though the rides and games were gone, the Murders family kept having fun at Lake Sacajawea Monday morning by helping clean up litter from Go 4th.
Caidance, Macy and Akaya Murders donned rubber gloves over the henna tattoos they got at the festival and happily helped their mom, Kara Murders, pick up trash in during a community clean up event that started at Martin Dock.
"We just like to volunteer," Kara Murders said, adding that it's a lesson in community service she and her husband want to teach their kids.
The three girls said they loved using litter pickers, and even found some treasure among the trash: a little plastic toy bunny, 11 cents and, to their grossed-out delight, a pair of fake eyelashes.
The family was among the nearly 50 volunteers who showed up at 8 a.m. Monday to help the Parks and Recreation Department and the Go 4th Committee clean up, parks and urban forestry manager Joanna Martin said.
Typically, the festival hires a crew to clean, but this year asked for community volunteers to help due to timing and COVID-19 restrictions, Martin said, and the response was very good.
"It's a good number to have come out," she said, as the volunteers with litter sticks worked their way around vendors breaking down tents and food trucks packing up from a weekend of festivities.
Local resident Mike Woods was collecting bits of cardboard firework casing from the lake and said he enjoys the festival and wanted to pitch in to make the park he enjoys walking around "just as good as it can be."
Martin said she started the morning unsure how many people would show up to help, but had the mindset that "anything is a help to our staff."
She was tentatively hoping to clean up from the Washington Way bridge to the Louisiana Avenue bridge, and an hour into the two-hour clean up, volunteers with garbage bags had already made it to both bridges. Martin said the area around Martin Dock was cleaned up in under 10 minutes by the efficient volunteers, and she was "feeling really good" about what was getting accomplished.
"Our staff will come out at 6 a.m. Tuesday to get what's left, but it's great to see all these families with multiple generations out today," Martin said. "People really care about getting their park clean and back to how it was."