Community grieves death of Woodland pizzeria owner

WOODLAND — A longtime local business owner with an infectious smile died at the end of January, leaving the community grieving and the business closed.

Jim Gillihan, 74, died unexpectedly Jan. 30, leaving his wife of roughly 50 years, four children and a community mourning.

“I feel like the whole world has gotten a litter dimmer without him,” said his son Jarrod Gillihan. “Everyone who got pizza from him is going to feel that absence.”

For almost two decades, Jim Gillihan owned and operated Gilliano’s Pizza in Woodland and served more than a dozen types of pizza with homemade dough and his special sauce.

He worked seven days a week up until near the end of his life, said Jarrod Gillihan. His father was quietly planning to retire within the next six months, but his time was cut short, he added. He would have turned 75 this month.

With no family members involved in the restaurant, the business closed.

‘A fighter’

Gilliano’s Pizza was a family restaurant, where youth sports leagues celebrated wins and families watched games on television, said Jarrod Gillihan, 48. The restaurant was located on Goerig Street for roughly two decades, but moved buildings on that road once within the last three years.

Owning a pizzeria was a longtime dream, inspired by a friend who was also in the business, said Jim Gillihan’s daughter Tiffany Myers, 45.

Before opening Gilliano’s, the Arkansas native owned and operated a Chevron for 25 years on Ocean Beach Highway, said Jarrod Gillihan, and another on Tennant Way before that. It was at the gas stations where the two children worked as teens, before their parents moved to Kalama and opened the Woodland eatery.

Jim Gillihan was known as a workaholic, who always was willing to lend a hand, said the two children. When a pregnant neighbor needed a quick dinner to feed her family, Jim Gillihan made and delivered pizzas to her home. When new hires couldn’t afford the restaurant’s required pants or shoes, he’d give them cash to buy the uniforms.

Even while in the hospital during his last days, Myers said her father called home to ensure his employees were paid.

He went to the Elks Lodge on Fridays for karaoke, collected Danbury Mint sports players’ cards and loved watching Fox News and playing with his grandchildren. He left his wife Priscilla Gillihan, children Myers, Jarrod Gillihan, Tom Crisman and Kirk Crisman and 11 grandchildren.

Myers said her father worked hard to provide for the family, and worked hard to stay with them in the end.

“He wasn’t ready to go,” she said. “He was a fighter and he tried hard.”

