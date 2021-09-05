Commerce Avenue restaurants navigate different routes through 18 months of COVID

“If I stay out of the pool, then I’m not competing with restaurants that feel safer opening,” Horton said. “I assume they made the best decision that they can make for themselves.”

New plans for an old building

Before she purchased Old Creekside Cafe last summer, Danielle Rowley was in the Kalama food scene. Rowley owns Bear Country Catering and helps organize and cater events.

She purchased the restaurant from Paige Espinoza, who owns the neighboring Country Folks Deli. Espinoza ran the restaurant for two months before the challenges of running two eateries at the same time during COVID became overwhelming.

Rowley said the plan to eventually expand the cafe into a full event center always had been on her mind. She saw the need for a mid-size location to host community events — a location smaller than the Expo Center, but with the capabilities to feed up to a few hundred people at once. Rowley said she also wants to keep the restaurant’s original welcoming nature.

“I want it to be a place where people can come by after work to have a drink and some small bites, maybe bring a date. But it will also be a family area,” Rowley said.