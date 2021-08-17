Columbia Riverkeeper asks Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revoke pipeline certificates for Kalama methanol project

KALAMA — While the Kalama methanol plant project is cancelled, permits are still active for a three-mile pipeline meant to supply the plant with methanol. Columbia Riverkeeper requested those permits be revoked.

The Williams Companies 24-inch diameter pipeline would have brought natural gas to the plant from its larger pipelines. According to the project website, Northwest Innovation Works and Williams’ Northwest Pipeline signed a pre-construction agreement and in 2014 filed a pipeline application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the needed certificate of public convenience and necessity in April 2016, and the pipeline was slated to be in service by April 2022, pending the proper permits, according to the pipeline website.

However, Riverkeeper Staff Attorney Erin Saylor wrote in an Aug. 4 letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that “a significant change in circumstances has occurred since the certificate was issued” — the June 11 cancellation of the methanol project.

Northwest Innovation Works terminated its lease agreement with the Port of Kalama and withdrew after the plant was mired in permit and legal battles for years.