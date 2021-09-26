Columbia County Commissioners formally approve Port Westward rezone

In 2019, the Oregon Supreme Court upheld the Board of Appeals decision that dismissed eight of those points, leaving the question would the planned industrial uses of the land be compatible with adjacent uses such as farming. The Board of Appeals told the port to address the question, and the port submitted a compatibility report in July 2020 finding the uses were, or could be, made compatible. County land use staff reviewed it and recommended approval at the July 2021 meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Port Executive Director Doug Hayes said in a press release it’s “worth noting that LUBA has never denied the port’s rezone application.”

“The application was remanded by LUBA, which means they sent it back for additional information, analysis and consideration at the local level,” he said. “This is a common process for significant land use decisions.”

Port Westward is a deep-water port with existing dock facilities and direct access to the federal navigation channel in the Columbia River. According to a port press release, the 837-acre rezone will “address the need, both at the local and state level, for industrial land.”